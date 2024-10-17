Advertisement

Published Oct 17, 2024
Mizzou, Auburn projected starters as recruits
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Missouri and Auburn are set for a Week 8 matchup Saturday in Columbia. This article features both programs' respected starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.

According to the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report on Wednesday, Missouri running back Nate Noel and linebacker Triston Newson were both listed as questionable for this weekend. Wide receiver Luther Burden III was listed as probable.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide Receiver 

Tight End

Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

Defensive Line (DE, DT, DT, DE/BUCK)

Linebacker

Defensive Back (CB, CB, S, S, STAR)

Missouri
Updated:
