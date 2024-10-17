Mizzou, Auburn projected starters as recruits

in other news
The deep dive: Payton Thorne vs. Missouri's pass coverage
We kicked off the deep dives this morning with Brady Cook and the Auburn pass defense. So let’s flip the script.
Season glance: The Women's Games 6-10
Time to take a look at Games 6-through-10 for the Missouri Tigers' women's team.
The deep dive: Brady Cook vs. Auburn's pass coverage
Let's start this week's deep dives with the most important position on the field for the Tigers.
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ATH Brayden Rouse
Missouri offered three-star Brayden Rouse on Oct. 10.
Players speak at Week 8 media day
Players speak at the Week 8 media day as Missouri prepares for Auburn.
Missouri and Auburn are set for a Week 8 matchup Saturday in Columbia. This article features both programs' respected starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.
According to the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report on Wednesday, Missouri running back Nate Noel and linebacker Triston Newson were both listed as questionable for this weekend. Wide receiver Luther Burden III was listed as probable.
