Mizzou baseball and softball week in review
Spring sports season is underway at Mizzou. In case you missed it, we run down a busy week on the diamonds for the Tiger baseball and softball teams.
SOFTBALL
No. 14 Mizzou softball went a perfect 4-0 this weekend at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska. In game one Mizzou defeated Wichita State 13-3 in five innings after a dominant offensive showing. Tigers catcher Julia Crenshaw went 4-4 on the day with four RBIs and scorED three runs. In game two of the invitational Mizzou defeated Nebraska 10-6. Left fielder Chantice Phillips led the way for the Tigers, going 3-4 with two runs and a solo home run on the day.
Mizzou completed the sweeps over both teams on Sunday as they defeated Wichita State again 8-2, and then Nebraska later in the day 5-1. Katie Chester highlighted the Tigers victory with a career best 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Mizzou will look to carry this momentum into next week, where they face UMKC on Wednesday followed by a home series against No.24 Auburn.
BASEBALL
Mizzou baseball went 1-3 this week, making the team's record 5-6 after its first eleven games of the season. The Tigers lost to SEMO 8-3 in eight innings in the home opener on Tuesday. In the opener Mizzou went down eight runs to none and was never able to bounce back. On Friday the Tigers lost game one of their series with Northern Kentucky 3-1 at home. Northern Kentucky scored all three of its runs in the first inning off a three-run homer. Mizzou scored its only run of the game as well in the first inning off a wild pitch. In game two of the series Mizzou bounced back using a 14-run first inning to help the Tigers score 28 runs. It's the most scored in a Mizzou baseball game since 2008 when the Tigers scored 31 against Texas. In the win Justin Colon went a near perfect 4-5 with four runs and five RBIs on the day. Jackson Lovich went 2-4 with three runs and four RBIs, including a two-run homer.
Mizzou lost the final game of the series on Sunday 16-15. Tigers starting pitcher Logan Lunceford pitched 1.1 innings with seven earned runs on seven hits, while striking out three batters. Despite losing, DH Thomas Curry had an impressive outing at the plate, going 3-5 with four RBIs and a solo homer in the fourth inning. Mizzou will face Lindenwood on Tuesday and then host a series against Purdue-Fort Wayne at the end of the week.
