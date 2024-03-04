Spring sports season is underway at Mizzou. In case you missed it, we run down a busy week on the diamonds for the Tiger baseball and softball teams.

SOFTBALL

No. 14 Mizzou softball went a perfect 4-0 this weekend at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska. In game one Mizzou defeated Wichita State 13-3 in five innings after a dominant offensive showing. Tigers catcher Julia Crenshaw went 4-4 on the day with four RBIs and scorED three runs. In game two of the invitational Mizzou defeated Nebraska 10-6. Left fielder Chantice Phillips led the way for the Tigers, going 3-4 with two runs and a solo home run on the day. Mizzou completed the sweeps over both teams on Sunday as they defeated Wichita State again 8-2, and then Nebraska later in the day 5-1. Katie Chester highlighted the Tigers victory with a career best 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Mizzou will look to carry this momentum into next week, where they face UMKC on Wednesday followed by a home series against No.24 Auburn.

BASEBALL