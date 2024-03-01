COLUMBIA 一 After starting the season 3-1, the Tigers have lost four of five after falling 3-1 to Northern Kentucky in the pair’s first-ever matchup on Friday at Taylor Stadium.

The pitching troubles that plagued Missouri (4-5) in its home opener on Tuesday versus SEMO were still present in the first inning on Friday, and that, combined with a poor day offensively, was enough for Mizzou to lose its second straight home game to a team that entered the contest at 2-6.

Junior pitcher Bryce Mayer got the start for the Tigers and recorded a groundout on the first at-bat. Then, he walked Northern Kentucky senior second baseman Cleary Simpson, before a catcher’s interference allowed senior first baseman Lia McFadden-Ackford to reach base.

Then with only one out, Mayer gave up a three-run home run to freshman catcher and cleanup hitter Jake Paulick, who entered the game batting .500 (10-of-20), to give the Norse (3-6) a quick 3-0 lead.

Mayer and the defense would bounce back retiring 14 of the next 16 batters, allowing a walk and a single in that span before being pulled to start the sixth inning for junior left-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental.

Mayer, whose record drops to 0-3, threw 92 pitches (64 strikes) in five innings and allowed three runs, three walks, two hits, a pair of earned runs and six strikeouts.

"Pitching, besides the first inning, did really well," said Missouri head coach Kerrick Jackson. "Bryce Mayer settled in there and threw zeroes and Javyn comes in, does his job and shuts it down. (He) had a lot of fire and energy and competed his tail off and gave us a chance."

Pimental, who got the win against Cal State Bakersfield on Feb. 22, picked up where Mayer left off and 61 pitches (35 strikes) in four innings and allowed two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. He also had five strikeouts.

Despite the poor first inning, ultimately the pitching and the defense kept the Tigers in the game.

The Tigers were able to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning after freshman left fielder Tucker Moore scored a run on a wild pitch. But that's as good as it would get for Mizzou offensively.

"From an offensive standpoint, obviously we just didn't capitalize," Jackson said. "We had some opportunities to do some things (but) didn't make adjustments, so we've got to be better."

Both teams went scoreless over the next eight innings but the Tigers had a couple of chances to get points on the board.

In the second inning, the Tigers had what turned out to be their best chance at catching up to the Norse.

After Missouri sophomore first baseman Jackson Lovich grounded out to second, junior third baseman Danny Corona and sophomore centerfielder Jeric Curtis were walked in consecutive at-bats.

Freshman right fielder Kaden Peer grounded out to third, which allowed runners to advance to second and third, but freshman shortstop Drew Culbertson struck out to end the inning.

In the eighth inning, Culbertson singled to start the inning and then stole second base on the first pitch of Moore's at-bat. After Moore struck out and senior second baseman Trevor Austin hit a pop-up to first, Culbertson stole third base. However, freshman designated hitter Thomas Curry struck out to retire the side.

In total, Mizzou left six on base and recorded just four hits.

Jackson said the point of emphasis isn't so much on starting faster, although it would help, but more so about having more consistent quality at-bats regardless of the inning.

One thing that Jackson attributes to the offensive struggles is players trying to force it instead of sticking to their fundamentals, which is even more evident because of how young the Tigers are. Mizzou started four freshmen and two sophomores on defense and its designated hitter was also a freshman.

"I think the pressure to perform is one of them," Jackson said. "I think the idea of not, in some instances, necessarily having a plan and then in other instances, not sticking to the plan that you have. But when you're chasing hits, all that kind of goes out the window because you think, 'Let me just swing hard.' So, they lose their focus and don't understand how they need to go about their business.

"If you don't do those things (have a plan and stick to it), then you can't be mad about the result because the result that you got was something that you worked for because you didn't stick to the plan that you had."

Despite some freshman woes, entering the game, four of the Tigers' six best hitters were freshmen (Culbertson, Curry, Moore and Peer), which is partly why Jackson is still high on the young group.

"Upside and potential," Jackson said referring to what he's seeing out of the freshmen class. "Some of the mistakes they're making are freshman mistakes. So, when you look at that, and you look at what their level of ability is, it's high, their skill level needs to be developed. The only way you can get better is by playing. So, when you look across the board, you look across our roster, you're going to take those younger guys that have that higher upside and we're going to continue to give them opportunities with the understanding that everything that they get in this year will only pay tenfold down the road."

The Tigers will have another chance to get their first home win in the Jackson era when they host Northern Kentucky at 2 p.m. on Saturday.