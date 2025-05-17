Mizzou baseball drops Game 2 of series with Bulldogs

Once again, the Tiger pitching couldn’t hold the Mississippi State bats down as Missouri lost 13-3 to the Bulldogs in seven innigs on Friday in the regular season’s penultimate matchup.

Mississippi State jumped ahead with five runs in the first inning, then added three more in the second, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to end the game early.

Two of Missouri’s runs came in the third inning and one came in the fourth.

In the third, Tyler Macon singled to center and stole second before Jackson Lovich walked. The runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball and Cayden Nicoletto doubled to bring them both home.

In the fourth, Keegan Knutson singled and Chris Patterson was hit by a pitch to move him to second.

Jedier Hernandez then singled through the left side to score Knutson.

Missouri had five total hits with two from Macon and one each from Nicoletto, who had the lone extra-base hit, Knutson and Hernandez.

Tony Neubeck started on the mound for Missouri, allowing eight runs (five earned) on seven hits and a hit batter, while striking out one in 2.0 innings pitched. Brock Lucas came on for the next 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter, while striking out four.

Ben Smith got the next two outs, completing the sixth, and allowing just one hit, while striking out two.

Wil Libbert came on for the seventh and allowed one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out one.

Missouri and Mississippi State will complete the regular season with a 2 p.m. game today.