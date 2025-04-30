Mizzou baseball falls in Border War

The Missouri Tigers dropped their eighth consecutive game as they lost a mid-week Border War matchup west of the border 9-3 on Tuesday.

The Tigers initially jumped ahead when Kaden Peer sent a solo home run over the right-field wall in the top of the first inning, but kansas scored three runs in the bottom of the first, another in the second, two more in the fourth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth to build its win.

The Tigers scored their second run in the top of the third when Jackson Lovich and Pierre Seals both walked, then a wild pitch allowed Lovich to score while Seals was thrown out at second.

Missouri added its final run in the seventh when Tyler Macon reached on a throwing error, then advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a Peer single.

The Tigers put together eight total hits with two each from Lovich and Peer. Both scored a run and Peer added two RBI. Seals, Chris Patterson, Macon and Gehrig Goldbeck each had a single.

Josh Kirchoff started on the found for Missouri, pitching one-plus inning and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk.

Brock Lucas came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up two walks and one hit, while striking out one.

Xavier Lovett pitched the fourth and allowed two runs on two hits and a hit batter, while striking out one. Josh McDevitt pitched a scoreless fifth and allowed a walk, while striking out one.

PJ Green followed with 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out one batter, then Ben Smith pitched the eighth and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks, while collecting one strikeout.