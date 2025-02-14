Mizzou baseball's freshmen

Missouri offered Rivals250 wide receiver Quentin Burrell during an in-school visit in January.
Here are some quotes I found telling in Dennis Gates' press conference ahead of Mizzou's matchup with Georgia.
Here's a look at all the freshmen and redshirt freshman on the Mizzou baseball team this season.
Multiple Missouri coaches made recruiting trips to Buford (Ga.) High during the NCAA Contact Period in January.
We evaluate football roster changes, check in on the hoops program and preview upcoming Junior Days in this Friday File.
Missouri offered Rivals250 wide receiver Quentin Burrell during an in-school visit in January.
Here are some quotes I found telling in Dennis Gates' press conference ahead of Mizzou's matchup with Georgia.
Here's a look at all the freshmen and redshirt freshman on the Mizzou baseball team this season.