Mizzou baseball splits four-game series

The Missouri Tigers hosted their first weekend series of the season, going 2-2 against the Evansville Purple Aces from Friday through Sunday. Here is a rundown of each game.

Friday

The Purple Aces jumped ahead 3-1 before Missouri scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. But Evansville added three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to take the lead for good in a 7-6 Tiger loss at Taylor Stadium on Friday. Missouri’s first run came on a Mateo Serna home run to right center in the bottom of the first. Then the Tigers began the fourth inning with a Tyler Macon double before he advanced to third on a groundout. Jedier Hernandez was hit by a pitch and Peyton Basler attempted to sacrifice bunt and reached base on a fielder’s choice that scored Macon. Trey Lawrence singled to score Hernandez and put runners on second and third after an error, then Kaden Peer hit a sacrifice fly to score Basler and Serna singled to score Lawrence and put the Tigers up 5-3. But the Tigers’ only other run came in the eighth when Brock Daniels walked, stole second and took third on a throwing error before scoring on a Lawrence ground out. The Tigers put together seven hits with Serna’s home run and a Macon double as the only ones for extra bases. Peer had two hits, as did Serna for two RBI. Jackson Lovich added a single, as did Lawrence. Ian Lohse started, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk across five innings, while striking out six. James Vaughn got the loss, allowing three runs in 1.1 innings, while allowing four hits and striking out one. Nic Smith pitched the next inning, allowing a run on two hits and a hit batter, while striking out one. Ben Smith pitched the final 1.2, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Saturday

Game 1 The Tigers responded with a 6-2 win to start Saturday’s doubleheader. Missouri scored three runs in the first, one more in the second and two in the seventh. Evansville’s two runs came in the second. In the bottom of the first, Peer walked and stole second, then Gehrig Goldbeck walked before Cayden Nicoletto singled to score Peer and Brady Picarelli continued a torrid start to the season with a single to right to score Goldbeck. Nicoletto then scored on a Daniels’ sacrifice fly. In the second, Lawrence singled, moved to second on a Lovich single and scored on a Serna double down the line in left. The Tigers posted their insurance runs in the seventh when Goldbeck was hit by a pitch, took second and third on two wild pitches, then scored when Picarelli reached on an error that moved him all the way to third. Picarelli then scored on a Daniels groundout to create the final margin. The Tigers collected 11 hits, including doubles from Peer and Serna. Peer and Lovich both went 3-for-4, while Lawrence had two hits and Serna, Nicoletto and Picarelli all had one. Wil Libbert started on the mound, earning the win in 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out seven. Smith pitched the next .1 and allowed a hit, then PJ Green earned a save by pitching three innings and allowing three hits and two walks, while striking out two. Game 2 Missouri then exploded for 17 runs in a 17-7 seven-inning win in Saturday’s nightcap. The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first, then three in the second, one in the fourth and nine in the sixth. A Picarelli single scored a run in the first, then a Daniels single scored another before a Basler single scored a third and Lawrence reached on a fielder’s choice for the fourth. In the second, Peer homered to right center, then a Nicoletto double scored Serna and Nicoletto took third and scored on an error. In the fourth, Goldebeck singled to score Peer. And in the sixth, a Basler bases-clearing triple scored three runs, then Lovich singled to bring home a run, Macon singled to score two more, Serna singled for another, Picarelli walked to bring home a run and Daniels reached on a fielder’s choice for one more. Missouri scored 17 runs on 16 hits and three walks. Serna, Goldbeck and Nicoletto all had three hits. Peer hit a home run, Basler tripled and Serna and Nicoletto both doubled for the Tigers’ four extra-base hits. Macon, Picarelli, Daniels and Lovich all added a hit, while Basler had two. Kadden Drew pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters, while striking out five. Seth McCartney pitched the final inning, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Sunday

Evansville then took the final game of the series 9-5 on Sunday. Missouri scored a run in the third, another in the sixth, one more in the eighth and two in the ninth, but a five-run top of the ninth gave Evansville the win. Missouri’s run in the third came on a Lovich home run to left center, then the run in the sixth came when Macon singled to score Daniels. In the eighth, the Tigers scored on a Hernandez groundout that scored Nicoletto, then the two in the ninth came on a Nicoletto RBI single and a wild pitch that scored Peer. Missouri had 15 hits, but left eight runners on base. Lovich’s home run and a Daniels double were the only extra-base hits. Nicoletto went 4-of-5, while Daniels, Lovich and Macon all had two hits. Peer, Serna, Hernandez, Basler and Lawrence all added singles. Brock Lucas started on the mound and got the loss, allowing four runs on five hits, two hit batters and a walk in 3.1 innings. He struck out three batters. Kaden Jacobi threw the next 3.1 innings, allowing one hit, two hit batters and three walks, while striking out four. Brady Kehlenbrink pitched the next two innings, allowing five runs on four walks, two hits and a hit batter, then Smith pitched the final .1 and allowed a hit.

