Mizzou entered Tuesday’s game after losing three of its first four home games at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers lost opening day to SEMO and most recently two games of its three game series with Northern Kentucky. Despite losing the final game of the series to Northern Kentucky Mizzou has put up 43 runs in its previous two outings. Lindenwood entered the game on a four game win streak.

“In my first AB I wanted to be a little bit aggressive, especially knowing the type of pitcher we had and the scouting report behind it," Garcia said. "Once I got to my third AB I finally settled in, I took it patiently in order to get my eyes right and my timing."

Garcia made his return to the diamond for the Tigers after missing the opening stages of the season with a broken hand. Garcia debuted at shortstop, where he played a majority of his games last season for the Tigers.

Mizzou baseball bounced back and beat Lindenwood 5-4 at home thanks in part to the return of Matt Garcia . The Tigers improved to 6-6 on the season after Tuesday’s win.

Daniel Wissler started on the mound for Mizzou, making his fifth appearance and second start of the season. After allowing a hit to the first batter of the game Wissler and the Tigers picked up two outs in a row before catching the Lions stealing to conclude the inning.

The Tigers fell behind early in the second inning when Dawson Hokuf sent one over the right field wall to give Lindenwood the early 1-0 lead.

The Mizzou offense struggled early, picking up its first hit in the fourth inning when Trevor Austin powered one out to left field for a single. Following Austin, Jackson Lovich singled to center, putting the Tigers in scoring position for the first time of the day. Austin put the Tigers on the board after a wild pitch and a throwing error.

With Lovich on third base Kaden Peer took ball four to put runners on the corners for Mizzou. Garcia was hit by a pitch, loading up the bases for Mizzou. Justin Colon then walked as well, scoring Lovich and giving the Tigers their first lead. Mateo Serna singled to center and drove in two runs to push the lead to 4-1.

Garcia finished the day 2-3 from the plate, scoring two runs and stealing a base as well. Coach Kerrick Jackson mentioned after the game what it means to have someone like Garcia back in the lineup.

“He hasn't basically had a meaningful live at bat since two weeks before the season started when he broke his hand in the scrimmage," Jackson said. "He comes in as a senior who's been in it. His heart rate stays the same, he gets up there, trusts his approach and gets two big hits, plays defense like he's capable of doing. It's phenomenal to have him.”

In Garcia’s absence Mizzou used freshman Drew Culberston at the shortstop position for the first eleven games. Coach Jackson attributed the freshman's ability to step in to the teams overall versatility.

“We have options. And now it's a matter of figuring out what is the best defensive combination along with the best offensive combination that puts us in the best position to have an opportunity to win ball games,” Jackson said. “We have four guys that are competing for those spots. Now we can move some guys around. Trevor has played everywhere on the field except for catcher, we have some options to be able to move him around a little bit. JC is doing really really well third base, but we know he can play in the middle as well. We can move Matt over to second if we believe that Drew is that guy."

With nobody out in the top of the ninth inning, Lindenwood loaded the bases and scored just one run. Relief pitcher Jacob Peaden got credit with the save as he struck out the final batter to secure the Mizzou win.

Coming Up: Mizzou will face off against Purdue-Fort Wayne in a three game series at home, beginning on Friday.



