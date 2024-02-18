In a season spent searching in the dark, Missouri’s still scrambling for answers after Saturday night.

The Tigers put themselves in their best position to win their first SEC game in a long time during their road game against Ole Miss. They ended the first period ahead of the Rebels, 33-30. It was Mizzou’s first halftime lead since its game against South Carolina on Jan. 13. They extended the advantage to double digits, taking a 54-44 lead with 12:32 remaining in the second half.

But the team quickly unraveled. Ole Miss raced back in front four minutes later, then held the black and gold off down the stretch to prevail with a 79-76 victory.

Mizzou’s collapse could’ve been pinned on a number of different issues. Head coach Dennis Gates put most of the blame on the officials.

“We knew, because ... probably half of their field goals were from 3 and they kind of settled, that the aggressiveness had to come out,” Gates said. “And that’s when they were able to just duck their heads, get to the foul line and get to the basket. It wasn't nothing that we did wrong. They made contested shots and, obviously, came away with foul shots.”

Gates is correct in that the Rebels (19-6, 6-6 SEC) got to the stripe significantly more often in the second half. Mizzou was called for just four fouls in the first and kept the hosts off the line completely. The whistle tightened after halftime, though. Graduate senior forward Noah Carter committed four fouls in the first four minutes of the second period, awarding the opponent six free throws.

That trend continued throughout the rest of the game, resulting in Ole Miss totaling 30 foul shots in the final 20 minutes of the evening. The Rebels made 22 of their attempts, giving them a big boost in their late-game comeback.

“They scored, when the clock was stopped, on the free throw line,” Gates said. “In a half, 20 minutes of play, they shot (30 free throws). So that's the difference, 30 free throws in 20 minutes. I mean, that's a free throw every 40 seconds. You can't defeat that. So I credit them for getting to the foul line.”

Gates is fair to think his team was shortchanged on some of the calls they received. But it was far from being “the difference” in the swing that cost the Tigers the game.

The head coach could’ve pointed out that Mizzou struggled to defend the 3-point line all throughout the first half. While the visitors stifled Ole Miss inside, limiting the team to 3-15 shooting on 2-pointers, it came at the expense of leaving several shooters open along the perimeter. The Rebels connected on eight of their 17 looks from outside, allowing them to keep pace with the black and gold.

The case was the opposite in the second half. Ole Miss settled for few triples, choosing to attack the rim more. The Rebels began finding their footing in the lane, outscoring the visitors in the paint, 16-14. The Tigers also struggled at times to slow the tempo against an Ole Miss team that wanted to push the pace, giving up 14 fast break points to the hosts.

Chief above all was the fact that there wasn’t a foul disparity. While the Rebels were granted all of their free throw attempts in the second half, they still ended the game with 30 — the exact same amount Missouri finished with. The Tigers made 25 of their foul shots, three more than Ole Miss.

From the 11:31 mark to the 2:19 mark of the second half, the Rebels turned a nine-point Mizzou lead into a seven-point deficit. Ole Miss was 5-6 at the free throw line and made seven consecutive field goal attempts during that span. The Tigers were 4-4 from the stripe and 1-9 from the floor. The impact of the whistle was minimal.

The visitors did rally late, cutting the hosts’ lead down to one with five seconds remaining. But the Tigers got there by playing the foul game, sending the Rebels to the stripe eight times in the final 34 seconds of the contest. Ole Miss made all eight, including the final two with 2.0 seconds on the clock that put the game away at 79-76.

Missouri’s issues go deeper than giving up foul shots. Gates didn’t seem to think that way, though.

After the game, the head coach was asked what his team needed to do to keep opponents from getting to the line as much.

“I need to have a whistle and not call the fouls. That's what I think is the best remedy for it,” Gates said. “They drew fouls, I can't predict that. That's a referee's discretion on what they think is a foul or not.”