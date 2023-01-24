Mizzou clinches first SEC road win, running down Rebels, 89-77
OXFORD, Miss. — Isiaih Mosley waited a long time for his number to be called.
The senior guard’s season didn’t get off to the start that one would have expected from a player who averaged over 20 points on 50/40/90 shooting a year ago. He came off the bench in his first eight appearances with Mizzou, averaging 8.0 points in 16.8 minutes per game. Then, he suddenly wasn’t playing at all. Mosley stayed on the sideline for a full month while dealing with a personal matter that's been kept private.
Tigers head coach Dennis Gates insisted that the Missouri State transfer would be a contributor for the team at some point. But as Mosley continued to rack up a string of “DNPs” it was impossible to know when the time would come.
That time is now. Mosley returned to the court on Saturday after a seven-game absence, playing 19 minutes against No. 4 Alabama and scoring 19 points. And on Tuesday, the Columbia, Mo. native earned his first start with his hometown team, playing 29 minutes, dropping 20 points and helping the Tigers to an 89-77 victory inside The Pavillion at Ole Miss.
“It feels good to be back,” Mosley said. “You know, I kind of missed a lot of games and stuff. But I give a shout-out to the coaching staff, give a shout-out to Columbia, Mo., my teammates, because they've all had my back. So you know, I probably wouldn't be here if my teammates, Columbia and my coaching staff weren't so behind me and wanted me to be so successful. So I give all my success to them.”
Mosley’s start came after senior guard Tre Gomillion was ruled out for the game due to a groin injury he suffered against the Crimson Tide. But Mosley quickly showed why he was the next man up. A pair of layups from him had Missouri up by seven less than five minutes after tip-off. A pair of 3-pointers from him gave the visitors their largest lead of the first period at 44-28.
By halftime, Mosley was up to 13 points, going 5-9 from the field and 3-6 from deep. The 3-pointers were important — coming into the game, the senior was shooting just 18.8% from outside, far below his career average of 39.9 percent. Against Alabama, he sank just one triple on eight attempts. But after getting a few to swish through early against the Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC), the rust started shaking off.
“It feels great because that's kind of one of the things that I feel like I do at a very high level,” Mosley said. “So you know, it's just a matter of time before everything comes together with my teammates and all that. So it feels good to hit some outside shots, I feel like my legs are starting to get back under me.”
Mosley was whistled for three quick fouls in the first four minutes of the second half, but had already dropped in two fastbreak layups by that point. He returned at the 8:31 mark and drained one last shot: a stepback 3-pointer to put his team back up by 16.
The Tigers claimed their first road win of conference play. Mosley finished the game with five assists, two steals and a rebound and posted the team’s best plus/minus at positive-17. It was the type of performance Gates was hoping to see while Mosley worked through what he had to to get back on the floor.
“I think, you know, the big picture is we remained connected with him and he remained connected with us. So what you see now is obviously just the sum of all those days of staying connected with each other,” Gates said. “Whether it's a text message, FaceTime, whether it's just a simple meeting, those things make a difference … But the big picture in all of it, he celebrated his teammates and his teammates are currently celebrating him.”
Bombs away
Mosley wasn’t the only one who found his rhythm from 3. Mizzou set a new program record for most 3s made in an SEC regular season game and tied its season high by splashing 16-30 from long range.
Five different players knocked down a triple during Tuesday’s contest. Senior guard D’Moi Hodge led the way by drilling 6-11. The British Virgin Islander, who has a team-high 55 3-pointers made this season, fell into a bit of a shooting slump over his last four games, connecting on just 4-25 combined.
Hodge ended the night with a game-high 24 points. He was happy to bounce back in the win.
“It felt good just to know that my shot was falling,” Hodge said. “But I'll say that I just keep doing the same thing, just knowing that it's gonna come back to me, nothing different. But I just gotta keep playing and keep playing hard, starting with the small things.”
Reinforcements from the reserves
Missouri nearly led from buzzer to buzzer against the Rebels, but it didn’t stop the hosts from keeping the score close. The Tigers struggled to pull away throughout the second half, with Ole Miss cutting the deficit down to single digits on multiple occasions.
Gates turned to his bench in those moments. He got a boost from junior forward Mohamed Diarra, who produced 11 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. He also liked what he saw out of sophomore guard Kaleb Brown, who saw the floor for the first time since the team’s game against Houston Christian on Nov. 26. In six minutes, Brown dished out two assists, swiped two steals and had a plus/minus of positive-six.
“I thought both those runs, Mo was able to get second-chance rebounds and kickouts and even layups,” Gates said. “(Kaleb) was just in the right place. So I credit him as well for those times. We knew (the Rebels) weren't going to go away. I just thought our guys were able to settle back in, create opportunities for each other and not panic.”
For his part, Gomillion didn’t let his injury keep him from making an impact for Mizzou, either. The team captain still filled his role as a leader for the Tigers.
“He's a big energy guy,” said senior forward Kobe Brown, who added 18 points, five boards and five assists on the evening. “His stats don't show up on the stat sheet. He was still over there coaching, keeping us all connected and whatnot. So it was like he was on the floor with us the whole time.”
Up next
Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) returns home to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, hosting No. 12 Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
