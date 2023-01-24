OXFORD, Miss. — Isiaih Mosley waited a long time for his number to be called.

The senior guard’s season didn’t get off to the start that one would have expected from a player who averaged over 20 points on 50/40/90 shooting a year ago. He came off the bench in his first eight appearances with Mizzou, averaging 8.0 points in 16.8 minutes per game. Then, he suddenly wasn’t playing at all. Mosley stayed on the sideline for a full month while dealing with a personal matter that's been kept private.

Tigers head coach Dennis Gates insisted that the Missouri State transfer would be a contributor for the team at some point. But as Mosley continued to rack up a string of “DNPs” it was impossible to know when the time would come.

That time is now. Mosley returned to the court on Saturday after a seven-game absence, playing 19 minutes against No. 4 Alabama and scoring 19 points. And on Tuesday, the Columbia, Mo. native earned his first start with his hometown team, playing 29 minutes, dropping 20 points and helping the Tigers to an 89-77 victory inside The Pavillion at Ole Miss.

“It feels good to be back,” Mosley said. “You know, I kind of missed a lot of games and stuff. But I give a shout-out to the coaching staff, give a shout-out to Columbia, Mo., my teammates, because they've all had my back. So you know, I probably wouldn't be here if my teammates, Columbia and my coaching staff weren't so behind me and wanted me to be so successful. So I give all my success to them.”

Mosley’s start came after senior guard Tre Gomillion was ruled out for the game due to a groin injury he suffered against the Crimson Tide. But Mosley quickly showed why he was the next man up. A pair of layups from him had Missouri up by seven less than five minutes after tip-off. A pair of 3-pointers from him gave the visitors their largest lead of the first period at 44-28.

By halftime, Mosley was up to 13 points, going 5-9 from the field and 3-6 from deep. The 3-pointers were important — coming into the game, the senior was shooting just 18.8% from outside, far below his career average of 39.9 percent. Against Alabama, he sank just one triple on eight attempts. But after getting a few to swish through early against the Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC), the rust started shaking off.

“It feels great because that's kind of one of the things that I feel like I do at a very high level,” Mosley said. “So you know, it's just a matter of time before everything comes together with my teammates and all that. So it feels good to hit some outside shots, I feel like my legs are starting to get back under me.”

Mosley was whistled for three quick fouls in the first four minutes of the second half, but had already dropped in two fastbreak layups by that point. He returned at the 8:31 mark and drained one last shot: a stepback 3-pointer to put his team back up by 16.

The Tigers claimed their first road win of conference play. Mosley finished the game with five assists, two steals and a rebound and posted the team’s best plus/minus at positive-17. It was the type of performance Gates was hoping to see while Mosley worked through what he had to to get back on the floor.

“I think, you know, the big picture is we remained connected with him and he remained connected with us. So what you see now is obviously just the sum of all those days of staying connected with each other,” Gates said. “Whether it's a text message, FaceTime, whether it's just a simple meeting, those things make a difference … But the big picture in all of it, he celebrated his teammates and his teammates are currently celebrating him.”