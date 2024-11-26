Mizzou coach Curtis Luper visits JUCO RB Waymond Jordan

After a dominant road win, the first of the conference schedule, the feeling I'm left with is disappointment.
Missouri staffer Jacob Peeler recruited Nalin Scott's wide receiver coach in the mid-2010s.
While Mizzou was cruising to a win, the rest of the SEC was cannibalizing itself. Here's all of Saturday's SEC games.
The Missouri Tigers ran. And ran. And ran. All the way to their first win against Mississippi State since 1984.
Here are my initial thoughts after Missouri beat Mississippi State for the first time since joining the SEC.
After a dominant road win, the first of the conference schedule, the feeling I'm left with is disappointment.
Missouri staffer Jacob Peeler recruited Nalin Scott's wide receiver coach in the mid-2010s.
While Mizzou was cruising to a win, the rest of the SEC was cannibalizing itself. Here's all of Saturday's SEC games.