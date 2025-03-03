Mizzou combine recap

All Missouri players have now finished their testing at the NFL Combine. So let’s go through and recap some of the measurements and results from the week.

(Photo by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Brady Cook

First up, the quarterback who impressed a lot of people with his athleticism. The Tiger signal caller measured in a 6-foot-2, 214 pounds with a 32-1/2 inch arm length and a 9-1/4 inch hand length. He was one of three quarterbacks to run the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.59 for the top time, beating Louisville’s Tyler Shough (4.63) and Memphis’ Seth Henigan (4.76) Cook also topped the vertical jump for quarterbacks at 37 inches, beating Shough (32 inches), Henigan (31.5 inches) and Ohio State’s Will Howard (31.5 inches). Those four also did the broad jump with Cook leading the way at 10-8, while Shough jumped 9-9, Henigan jumped 9-6 and Howard leapt 9-4. Cook was one of three quarterbacks in the three-cone drill, stopping the timer at 7.01 seconds compared to Howard’s 7.13 and Henigan’s 7.34. The same three ran the shuttle, with Cook leading the way at 4.17 seconds in front of Howard at 4.33 and Henigan at 4.44. No quarterback bench pressed. Here’s a view of Cook doing some passing work that turned out pretty impressive for a lot of analysts.

Luther Burden

Now onto the receiver Tiger fans have known was going to the NFL ever since he committed to Missouri. Luther Burden measured in at 6-0, 206 pounds, with a 31-1/4 inch arm and an 8-1/2 inch hand. Burden clocked in at 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, which placed 14th among all receivers, just behind Washington State’s Kyle Williams, Nebraska’s Isaiah Neyor and Georgia’s Dominic Lovett (all 4.40) and just ahead of Utah State’s Jalen Royals (4.42) and Florida’s Elijhah Badger and Arkansas’ Isaac TeSlaa (both 4.43). Burden did not participate in any of the other basic drills, but did go through the gauntlet.

Theo Wease

Theo Wease measured in a 6-3, 200 pounds with a 32-1/8 inch arm and a 9-5/8 inch hand. He clocked in at 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which placed 31st among receivers just behind Ole Miss' Tre Harris (4.54) and ahead of Oregon’s Traeshon Holdon, UCF’s Kobe Hudson and San Jose State’s Nick Nash (all 4.57). Wease was one of 36 receivers to take on the vertical jump, leaping 31 inches for 34th. He beat Memphis’ Roc Tayler (30.5) and Maryland’s Kaden Prather (30.0) and was just behind Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester and Oregon’s Holdeon (both 32.0). He placed 32nd out of 33 receivers in the broad jump at 9-9, he beat Prather (9-6) and was just behind Washington State’s Williams and Mississippi’s Jordan Watkins (both at 9-11). Wease did not do the 3-cone drill or the 20-yard shuttle.

Armand Membou

Finally, Membou went through his drills Sunday, impressing the entire combine with his, very loud, 4.91 40-yard dash, which was second among all offensive limen behind Georgia center Jared Wilson (4.84).