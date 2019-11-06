Tilmon performed well on both sizes of the floor against an undersized, overmatched Incarnate Word team in Missouri’s season-opener. He scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 20 minutes. Perhaps more important, he remained aggressive on the defensive end throughout, logging a career-high five blocks. Tilmon finished the game with four fouls, but he didn’t draw his first whistle until nearly 15 minutes had passed, at which point he had scored 12 points. Despite shooting just 22.6 percent from behind the three-point line, Missouri cruised to an 82-42 victory.

Tiger fans who had watched Tilmon yo-yo between unstoppable and non-factor seemed to greet the news with a wait-and-see approach.

Throughout the offseason, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and his players maintained quiet optimism that center Jeremiah Tilmon had turned the corner. The 6-foot-10 center had shown flashes of dominance during his first two years in a Tiger uniform, but those inevitably gave way to foul trouble, which either sent him to the bench or sapped his aggressiveness, often for multiple games at a time.

After the game, Tilmon said he didn’t know he was approaching a career high in blocks, nor that he had four fouls, until someone on the bench told him. That’s by design. He made an emphasis during the offseason of not letting foul calls impact how he plays the game.

“Usually, if I get my first foul, I get to looking up at the (scoreboard),” Tilmon said. “But now, I just was out there hooping. I was just playing. ... I wasn’t really worried about no fouls. I was just having fun.”

Missouri has long emphasized playing through Tilmon on the offensive end, and Wednesday was no different. At one point in the first half, Martin said, he had to tell his guards and wings to shoot the ball more — they were so locked in on feeding Tilmon in the post that they passed up open three-pointers. Martin also credited the perimeter players for delivering accurate post feeds, an issue at times last season. Tilmon certainly held up his end, topping 15 points for the seventh time in his college career.

But Martin said he was more impressed with Tilmon’s defense than his offense. Martin called Tilmon’s performance “his best job since he’s been in a Mizzou uniform of having a presence around the rim.”

“Just his ability — and we’ve talked about it for so long — but to jump straight up, be physical, hands high, it’s hard for guys to get the shot off,” Martin said, “and I thought he did a great job with that. Having him be a presence around the rim, it really helps our defense.”

Tilmon’s combination of offense and defense keyed a decisive Missouri run midway through the first half. First, Tilmon brought the Mizzou Arena crowd to its feet with an emphatic, two-handed dunk. The next time down the floor, he muscled his way through an Incarnate Word double team and banked in a layup. Then, on the defensive end, he swatted a shot, which led to a fast break on which Xavier Pinson delivered a no-look pass to Tray Jackson for a slam.

The sequence gave Missouri its first double-digit lead of the game and forced an Incarnate Word timeout. Tilmon then scored through contact on a putback and capped off the run by flushing an alley-oop from Pinson. The Tiger lead would never dip below 10 points afterward.

Such a lead proved insurmountable thanks to Missouri’s suffocating defense. Incarnate Word turned the ball over a whopping 21 times, nine of which came on Missouri steals. The Cardinals’ 26.8 shooting percentage marked the third time a Martin-coached Missouri team has held its opponent under 30 percent shooting, and Incarnate Word made just two of 12 three-pointers. The Cardinals’ 42 points are the second-fewest scored against Missouri since Martin took over, only eclipsing Georgia’s 39-point performance last season.

Martin and the Tiger players credited Tilmon’s deterring presence at the rim — something he struggled to provide last season — for benefitting the rest of the defense. A year ago, Missouri ranked No. 307 nationally in block percentage. Wednesday, they had eight rejections as a team.

“That helps a lot, because everyone has mess-ups,” freshman Kobe Brown said of Tilmon’s defense. “When they get by us or get by a guard or whoever, J.T. cleaning it up really helps with that.”

Just like he didn’t obsess over every foul during the contest, Tilmon admitted he didn’t realize how well he had performed on the defensive end until after the final horn. With a smile, he said “people kept telling him” after the game that it had been his best defensive game in college, “so I’m just going to roll with it.”

But both Tilmon and Martin said Missouri fans still haven’t seen the junior’s ceiling. Wednesday’s performance marked an important leap on the defensive end, but Martin believes the Tigers’ go-to guy can be even more dominant offensively. Tilmon agreed.

“I feel like there’s still levels to go for me,” he said. “… I feel like there’s going to be way more room to improve, so I’m going to just keep working hard and hopefully I’ll get better.”