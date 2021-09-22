Mizzou defense looking to silence critics at Boston College

Missouri’s matchup at Boston College on Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the two schools, but Eli Drinkwitz has a pretty good idea what to expect. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, he said he anticipates the Eagle offense will run the ball early and often behind its massive, experienced offensive line. That might not sound promising to Missouri fans. The Tigers currently rank last among Power Five schools and No. 126 out of 130 FBS teams against the run, allowing an average of 269.7 yards per game on the ground. Drinkwitz specifically said he expects Boston College to mimic the concepts Kentucky used to gash the Tigers for 341 rushing yards two weeks ago. “I mean, we struggled with it, so I would anticipate that they're going to copy exactly what Kentucky did against us and see if we’ve fixed it,” Drinkwitz said. “I know that’s what I would do. So I expect tight end pulls, I expect outside zone read, I expect duo. I mean, until you stop it, that’s what you’re going to get.” Bring it on, said Missouri safety Martez Manuel. Manuel is sick of hearing about the defense’s inability to stop the run. He views the matchup with Boston College as an opportunity to silence the critics. “I think stopping the run has been a huge mindset difference, and I’m just really excited to just shut everybody up,” Manuel said. “It’s so annoying to get on Twitter or get on anything.”

Missouri safety Martez Manuel (3) said the defense is eager to "shut everybody up" by proving it can stop the run at Boston College. (USA Today)

If Missouri can indeed find a way to contain Boston College’s ground game, it would do more than simply spare players from another week of questions about what went wrong against the run. Doing so would put pressure on quarterback Dennis Grosel, who has replaced injured starter Phil Jurkovec behind center. Grosel did not look particularly sharp during the team’s Week Three win at Temple, his first start of the season. He completed just five of 13 passes for 34 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Of course, forcing Grocel to beat Missouri through the air will be easier said than done, especially for the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks compared Boston College’s offensive line to that of Kentucky. The Eagles’ five starters up front average more than 310 pounds. All five started every game for the team a season ago, and the group has combined to start 128 games in Boston College uniforms. Left tackle Tyler Vrabel, right guard Zion Johnson and center Alex Lindstrom are all considered potential NFL Draft picks. Add it all together and the offensive line has paved the way for Boston College to average 205 rushing yards per game this season. “What makes them go is their five offensive linemen up front,” Drinkwitz said of Boston College. “All of them have multiple starts. … Going to be a tremendous challenge, again, for us to stop the run, which we haven’t consistently done. We need to do a better job, or we will be in trouble.” Behind its offensive front, Boston College rotates between a trio of tailbacks, with Pat Garwo III leading the way. Garwo has rushed for 238 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and two touchdowns through the team’s first three games. And despite Grosel’s struggles through the air last week, he adds another running threat to the mix. Grosel ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on five carries against Temple. Missouri has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks the past couple weeks. Kentucky’s Will Levis picked up a few key first downs with his legs, and Drinkwitz noted that most of SEMO’s offensive success against the Tiger starters came when quarterback CJ Ogbonna kept the ball on scrambles. The good news for Missouri fans is defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside said the defensive woes have been easy to identify on film and fix on the practice fields. Wilks agreed, saying the issues are rooted more in individual execution than scheme. “It’s always sometimes just one guy, and that’s all it takes within this defense, that one guy not executing and doing their job,” Wilks said. “So as you saw last week, it’s just guys squeezing when they have the quarterback. We gotta make sure that we’re gap sound, but most importantly, right now, we take care of our responsibility.” There’s reason to be optimistic that Missouri has cleaned up the issues that plagued it against Kentucky. Prior to removing their starters from the game, the Tigers allowed just 56 yards on the ground and 69 total yards during the first half against SEMO. Drinkwitz said the unit can take confidence from that performance. But until the defense shows it can replicate that success against a Power Five opponent, Missouri is going to continue to hear about its struggles against the run — and it will keep seeing a steady dose of the ground game from opponents. “I don't think it's gonna be a secret what they're trying to do,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it's a matter of whether or not we’ve learned our lesson, whether or not we have great leverage in the trenches, whether or not we have great hand placement, hands inside. Whether or not we fit our gaps, whether or not we can protect our linebackers from allowing the linemen to get to the second level, whether or not we can force edges on the perimeter, whether or not we can keep contain. “I mean, it's no secret how we got to stop it. It's just, are we going to do it.”

Drinkwitz would prefer regional rivalry

Missouri’s trip to Boston College will be noteworthy for several reasons. As mentioned above, it will mark the first ever matchup between the Tigers and Eagles. It will be the first time Missouri has played an ACC opponent since it joined the SEC, with the last such game coming when the Tigers played North Carolina in the 2011 Independence Bowl. It’s been even longer since Boston College last hosted an SEC opponent, since the Eagles upset No. 13 Tennessee in 1987. Yet despite the unique storylines that accompany the matchup, Drinkwitz said he’d rather play a more local opponent. This game was scheduled long before Drinkwitz became the head coach at Missouri, but if given his choice, he’d rather play non-conference, Power Five opponents that carry more cachet with recruits — either rivals or teams in talent-rich areas. He joked that Saturday’s game will “really open up some recruiting grounds for us in the Northeast.” “This is by no means any knock on Boston College,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it's a great game, it'll be a tremendous test. I think they're a really good football team. ... If I had my pick of it, I would love to play a regional matchup that was maybe more of a rivalry game. That would be maybe a little bit more exciting for recruits to watch from a TV perspective or, you know, maybe we're playing in front of your family. I don't know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts. It’s been a while.” Fortunately for Drinkwitz, in future seasons, he’ll get his wish. Missouri’s full 2022 schedule was unveiled Tuesday night, and in Week Two, the Tigers will travel to Kansas State. Missouri will then host the Wildcats in 2023. Boston College will make its return trip to Columbia in 2024 (and Missouri will make another trip to the Northeast to face Massachusetts on the road), but then every year after that through 2035, Missouri is scheduled to play Kansas, Illinois, Colorado or some combination of the three. The football program will renew its rivalry with Kansas with a four-game series in 2025, 2026, 2031 and 2032. It will play Illinois eight times from 2026 to 2035, and has a two-game, home-and-home series with Colorado set for 2030 and 2031.

