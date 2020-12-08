PowerMizzou - Mizzou depth chart: Georgia week

Mizzou depth chart: Georgia week
Missouri will face a tough test as it tries to extend its current winning streak to four games on Saturday. No. 12 Georgia will travel to Columbia for the final home game of the 2020 season. Here is the full depth chart released by the team in advance of the rivalry matchup.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth team
|
QB
|
Connor Bazelak
|
Brady Cook
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Elijah Young
|
TE
|
Niko Hea OR
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
Logan Christopherson OR
|
Messiah Swinson
|
WR
|
Keke Chism
|
Chance Luper
|
|
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox OR
|
Barrett Banister
|
|
WR
|
Tauskie Dove
|
Micah Wilson OR
|
Damon Hazelton
|
LT
|
Zeke Powell OR
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
LG
|
Xavier Delgado OR
|
Luke Griffin
|
|
C
|
Michael Maietti
|
Drake Heismeyer
|
|
RG
|
Case Cook
|
Jack Buford
|
|
RT
|
Larry Borom
|
Javon Foster
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
Chris Turner
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Akial Byers
|
DE
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
Darius Robinson
|
OLB
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Chad Bailey
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
Jamal Brooks
|
CB
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
Ishmael Burdine
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Jaylon Carlies
|
SS
|
Martez Manuel
|
Stacy Brown
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Jalani Williams
|
BS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
PK
|
Harrison Mevis
|
Sean Koetting
|
LS
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
Jake Hoffman
|
P
|
Grant McKinniss
|
Sean Koetting
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Elijah Young
|
PR
|
Cade Musser
|
Kris Abrams-Draine OR
|
Jarvis Ware