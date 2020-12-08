 PowerMizzou - Mizzou depth chart: Georgia week
Mizzou depth chart: Georgia week

Missouri will face a tough test as it tries to extend its current winning streak to four games on Saturday. No. 12 Georgia will travel to Columbia for the final home game of the 2020 season. Here is the full depth chart released by the team in advance of the rivalry matchup.

2020 Week Nine Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth team

QB

Connor Bazelak

Brady Cook


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Elijah Young

TE

Niko Hea OR

Daniel Parker Jr.

Logan Christopherson OR

Messiah Swinson

WR

Keke Chism

Chance Luper



WR

Jalen Knox OR

Barrett Banister


WR

Tauskie Dove

Micah Wilson OR

Damon Hazelton

LT

Zeke Powell OR

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Xavier Delgado OR

Luke Griffin


C

Michael Maietti

Drake Heismeyer


RG

Case Cook

Jack Buford


RT

Larry Borom

Javon Foster


2020 Week Nine Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Isaiah McGuire

Chris Turner

DT

Markell Utsey

Akial Byers

DE

Kobie Whiteside

Darius Robinson

OLB

Trajan Jeffcoat

Jatorian Hansford

LB

Nick Bolton

Chad Bailey

LB

Devin Nicholson

Jamal Brooks

CB

Ennis Rakestraw

Ishmael Burdine

CB

Jarvis Ware

Jaylon Carlies

SS

Martez Manuel

Stacy Brown

FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Jalani Williams

BS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams
2020 Week Nine Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

PK

Harrison Mevis

Sean Koetting

LS

Daniel Hawthorne

Jake Hoffman

P

Grant McKinniss

Sean Koetting

KR

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Elijah Young

PR

Cade Musser

Kris Abrams-Draine OR

Jarvis Ware
