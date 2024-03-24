Offense gets the attention. Pitching gets the credit. But the third phase of the game was the deciding biggest factor in the series finale between Mizzou and LSU on Sunday afternoon. Missouri gained the lead thanks to defensive mistakes by LSU and gave it up thanks to miscues of their own defensively.

After five errors had led to three unearned runs in the first six innings, it was a defensive gem from the visitors that prevented Mizzou its first sweep over a top five team in school history. Missouri had two on with two out in the bottom of the seventh and Julia Crenshaw rocketed a one-hopper toward right field. But Karli Petty cut it off and threw Crenshaw out at first, preserving a 4-3 LSU win.

“I feel like we’re not putting all three pieces together at the same time,” head coach Larissa Anderson said. “We need all three aspects to be working at the same time to really get cooking. I think we’re really close…I thought yesterday we made some unbelievable defensive plays and I thought today we let them back in the game with some defensive miscues.”

LSU had eight hits to just three for Mizzou on the day. But the visitors made three errors, including two that pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third.

Crenshaw led off the inning with a fly ball to short right center field. As three LSU defenders converged, centerfielder Ciara Briggs made the call and appeared poised to make the catch. But the two-time Gold Glove winner bobbled the ball and Katie Chester was at second by the time LSU recovered. Following a Kary Daly groundout, Maddie Gallagher’s soft roller to the right side was misplayed by Petty and Chester scored to give Mizzou the lead without the benefit of a hit in the inning.

Meanwhile, Mizzou turned two double plays behind Laurin Krings to erase LSU runners in the first four innings. But Mizzou’s defensive mastery ran out in the sixth. Ali Newland reached on a one-out error by Jenna Laird. Two batters later, Krings walked Raeleen Gutierrez to put runners at first and second. Kelley Lynch lined a single to left field to tie the game. Mya Dodge’s throw home bounced off the runner and into the Missouri dugout, allowing another run to score. And that one was ultimately the game-winner.

“The throw went up the line and I’m still trying to get clarification of what exactly obstruction was in 2024,” Anderson said. “I asked if I could review the obstruction call and either way the run would have scored.

“We’ve got to make a better throw in that situation.”