Mizzou drops finale, but wins series over No. 2 LSU
Offense gets the attention. Pitching gets the credit. But the third phase of the game was the deciding biggest factor in the series finale between Mizzou and LSU on Sunday afternoon. Missouri gained the lead thanks to defensive mistakes by LSU and gave it up thanks to miscues of their own defensively.
After five errors had led to three unearned runs in the first six innings, it was a defensive gem from the visitors that prevented Mizzou its first sweep over a top five team in school history. Missouri had two on with two out in the bottom of the seventh and Julia Crenshaw rocketed a one-hopper toward right field. But Karli Petty cut it off and threw Crenshaw out at first, preserving a 4-3 LSU win.
“I feel like we’re not putting all three pieces together at the same time,” head coach Larissa Anderson said. “We need all three aspects to be working at the same time to really get cooking. I think we’re really close…I thought yesterday we made some unbelievable defensive plays and I thought today we let them back in the game with some defensive miscues.”
LSU had eight hits to just three for Mizzou on the day. But the visitors made three errors, including two that pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third.
Crenshaw led off the inning with a fly ball to short right center field. As three LSU defenders converged, centerfielder Ciara Briggs made the call and appeared poised to make the catch. But the two-time Gold Glove winner bobbled the ball and Katie Chester was at second by the time LSU recovered. Following a Kary Daly groundout, Maddie Gallagher’s soft roller to the right side was misplayed by Petty and Chester scored to give Mizzou the lead without the benefit of a hit in the inning.
Meanwhile, Mizzou turned two double plays behind Laurin Krings to erase LSU runners in the first four innings. But Mizzou’s defensive mastery ran out in the sixth. Ali Newland reached on a one-out error by Jenna Laird. Two batters later, Krings walked Raeleen Gutierrez to put runners at first and second. Kelley Lynch lined a single to left field to tie the game. Mya Dodge’s throw home bounced off the runner and into the Missouri dugout, allowing another run to score. And that one was ultimately the game-winner.
“The throw went up the line and I’m still trying to get clarification of what exactly obstruction was in 2024,” Anderson said. “I asked if I could review the obstruction call and either way the run would have scored.
“We’ve got to make a better throw in that situation.”
Chester gave Missouri a 2-1 lead in the second with her fourth home run of the season. Later that inning, LSU pulled Lynch and turned to ace Sydney Berzon, who had given up seven runs in an inning plus on Friday night, but bounced back with three-and-a-third innings of one-hit relief on Saturday. Berzon pitched the final five-and-a-third on Sunday, giving up just two hits and an unearned run to notch her tenth win of the season for LSU.
The Tigers had their chances, but left the bases loaded in the second and two on in the seventh. The loss left Missouri 25-6 on the season, 4-5 in SEC play. But Mizzou still managed to take a series from the nation’s number two team and bounce back after a disastrous sweep at Tennessee last weekend.
“It’s huge for the program, it’s huge as a team. We fight,” Chester said. “We didn’t prove who we were against Tennessee. We proved who we were against LSU.”
“We’re extremely excited about how we performed this weekend,” Anderson said. “LSU is an extremely strong team and it elevated our game to be able to bounce back after a Tennessee sweep and to be able to shed some light on how well we can perform and what the expectations and the standards are of the program.”
A program record 8,277 fans came out for the three-game series.
The Tigers will venture east for four games in five days against Fordham, Hofstra, George Mason and Villanova before their next home game against SEMO on April 3rd. Anderson played and coached at Hofstra before being hired at Mizzou.
“It’s definitely exciting for me personally going back to the East coast, going back to where I started my career at Hofstra,” Anderson said. “I’m excited for the Hofstra team too. It’s really neat to go through the emotions that I have because when I was at Hofstra, LSU came and played us at Hofstra. It meant so much for us when I’m at a mid-major to have an SEC school come in and play us on our home turf. I wanted to give those players that same opportunity to be able to play in front of a huge crowd because I know it’s going to be packed against an SEC team and it’s something that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”
