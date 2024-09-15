Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll

in other news
2024-25 Mizzou Basketball opponent preview: Cal
What the Golden Bears look like heading into a move to the ACC.
Mizzou Game Day Preview & Predictions: Week 3 vs. No. 24 Boston College
Previewing No. 6 Missouri's Week 3 matchup versus No. 24 Boston College.
Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
We've got weekend visitors and everything you need to know from the recruiting trail in football and basketball.
2026 DE Ronelle Johnson the latest in-state target for Missouri
Blue Springs (Mo.) defensive end Ronelle Johnson picked up a Missouri offer during his recent visit.
Missouri dropped one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday, after it defeated No. 24 Boston College 27-21 in Week 3. The Tigers also remain at No. 8 and are now tied with Penn State in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.
In the AP poll, Mizzou was surpassed by Tennessee who beat Kent State 71-0.
Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.
Missouri will face three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (4), Oklahoma (15) and Texas A&M (25).
The Aggies re-joined the poll after defeating Florida 33-20 on the road.
The Tigers host Vanderbilt (2-1) in Week 4.
