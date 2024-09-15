Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll

Missouri dropped one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday, after it defeated No. 24 Boston College 27-21 in Week 3. The Tigers also remain at No. 8 and are now tied with Penn State in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.

In the AP poll, Mizzou was surpassed by Tennessee who beat Kent State 71-0.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.