Published Sep 15, 2024
Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll
Jarod Hamilton  •  PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton

Missouri dropped one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday, after it defeated No. 24 Boston College 27-21 in Week 3. The Tigers also remain at No. 8 and are now tied with Penn State in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.

In the AP poll, Mizzou was surpassed by Tennessee who beat Kent State 71-0.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.

Missouri will face three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (4), Oklahoma (15) and Texas A&M (25).

The Aggies re-joined the poll after defeating Florida 33-20 on the road.

The Tigers host Vanderbilt (2-1) in Week 4.

