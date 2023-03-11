NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mohamed Diarra wasn’t happy with himself as he came out of the game. It was early on Saturday afternoon inside Bridgestone Arena, but it was getting late in France, where the Montreuil native’s family was watching him play.

The junior forward wanted to be perfect as No. 4 seed Missouri took on No. 1 seed Alabama in the semifinals of the SEC tournament. He wasn’t. With just over 13 minutes left in the second half, Diarra caught the ball in the paint, drove into the chest of Crimson Tide sophomore big man Charles Bediako and tried to get off a hook shot over him. Bediako denied the shot and Diarra dove to the floor to attempt to recover the miss. The ball went out of bounds off his hand instead.

No one else on the team was perfect, either. Though the Tigers led by as much as four early in the second half, Alabama pulled away to take a 72-61 victory, advancing to the conference championship game and eliminating Missouri.

Diarra was subbed out after the play, MU head coach Dennis Gates sending in senior forward Kobe Brown to take his place on the floor. Gates told Diarra “good job” as he walked to the sideline. Diarra looked disappointed and tried to immediately find a seat on the bench. Gates wouldn’t let him, grabbing his arm. Diarra tried to drop his head as his Gates spoke to him. Gates wouldn’t let him, physically holding Diarra’s face in his hands.

“I made him smile. I wanted him to relax a little bit,” Gates said. “Sometimes when you have young people wanting to be perfect, they miss out on the opportunities. I don't want him to ever measure himself based off of how many 'points I have.’ I want him to measure himself off the whole game, how he's impacting defensively, how he's impacting by making the extra pass, how he's impacting rebounding, how he's impacting even the personality of our team. So you just gotta manage young people who want to be perfect, especially on this stage.

“He just wants to play well and represent his family, represent our institution and his teammates well. He doesn't want to let anyone down.”

That was the feeling from most of the Tigers after the loss. They treated its semifinal game like they were playing in the NCAA Final Four. The team had already gone deeper into the SEC tourney than any other that came before them. But this year’s squad wanted to go even further.

Mizzou looked significantly better than it did the first time it went up against the Crimson Tide on Jan. 21, when it lost at home, 85-64. It still wasn’t enough to pull off an upset over a team that Gates considers to be No. 1 in the nation, let alone the conference.

“The environment, the atmosphere, the intensity of the game, both physical teams, shot-making teams — it was tough,” senior guard DeAndre Gholston said. “It was a long, physical game. And we felt we played a great game, you know, just didn't come up with a win. You know, we have the opportunity to play next week. We'll just take this as a learning experience, watch film and get better.”

The last point is the one Gates wants the Tigers to focus on now. He doesn’t want his players to measure themselves by one loss. He wants them to measure themselves off of the whole year. They were voted 11th in the SEC preseason poll — their season was supposed to be over by now. Instead, Missouri is now a shoo-in to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.

The conference tournament proved Mizzou can compete with anyone in the country. Saturday’s loss may sting for now but Gates won’t let his players drop their heads. They haven't let anyone down.

He needs them to relax a bit. There are more opportunities ahead.

“It's always lessons,” Gates said. “The best part about conference tournaments, no matter what schedule you have … the atmosphere gives you (an NCAA) tournament feel. And there's no better way (to prepare) than to play an NCAA No. 1 seed the week before the tournament. And, you know, we provide ourselves with the lessons that we have to come away with to get better.”