Mizzou ends 2023 on a high note, preps for SEC schedule
Coming off a pre-Christmas thumping at the hands of Illinois, Missouri had one more non-conference get right game before it opens up SEC play next Saturday against Georgia. For at least a day, the Tigers got right.
Mizzou ran Central Arkansas out of the gym 92-59 led by a career-high 25 points from Tamar Bates. It was Bates’ third straight game in double figures and the second time in that span he’s set a career-high. He was 3/3 from three-range against the Bears and is now shooting 55.1% from deep on the season. That’s good enough for the 8th best percentage in college basketball, but Bates is taking barely two three-pointers per game.
“That’s just what the game calls for,” Bates said of the recent scoring increase. “I am told and asked to be a little bit more aggressive because that’s what the team needs.”
“I wish he was aggressive using his right hand because if he did he would have been 10 for 10,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “Tamar did what the game allowed. He made his open jump shots, he made his free throws.”
Beyond Bates, the Tigers did a couple of things well against the Bears they haven’t done well much of the season. First, Missouri shot 69.8% from two-point range on its way to a 46-16 advantage on points in the paint. Last season, on the way to 25 wins, Mizzou shot 55.8% on two-pointers, which was good enough for 14th in the country. This season, that mark had dropped to 52% and 118th entering Saturday’s game.
The Tigers also won the rebounding battle in dominant fashion. Mizzou collected 47 rebounds to just 22 for UCA.
“That's something that coach has been saying to me since since I've been here,” Aidan Shaw said. “So I was coming into this game just being physical and really just trying to get every board.”
Of course, the competition wasn’t exactly the stiffest. UCA entered the game 3-11. It was 338th out of 362 teams at KenPom when the game tipped off. Missouri is now 4-0 against teams ranked 330th or lower and 4-5 against everyone else. The Tigers have only one more opponent ranked outside the top 101 on the schedule (Vanderbilt is 214th).
“I wish we played better. I thought we put together a schedule that could have put us in SEC play as a top 25 team,” Gates said. “We lost some games that we let slip away, but it’s lessons that we learned and hopefully those lessons show up in SEC play.”
While most of the fanbase seems doubtful Gates and his team can turn this around going into league play, the Tigers continue to say they’re optimistic.
“We just need to remain connected, keep calling each other out on the floor,” Shaw said. “Do your role basically and we’ll all pull together.”
Of course, now they actually have to do it. And that means improving in a number of areas in which they’ve struggled through the season’s first 13 games.
“We wanted to end the year off in the right way so that we can have a good carryover to SEC play. The way that we won this game was on the defensive end,” Bates said. “In SEC play we’re going to have to defend, we’re going to have to outrebound teams and win in different ways.”
More specifically, Gates wants to see improvement in his team offensively.
“Not necessarily three point percentage, but our better shooters have got to knock down shots,” he said.
That includes Nick Honor and Noah Carter, who combined to go 5-for-17 from the field against Central Arkansas. Honor hasn’t made 50% of his shots from the floor since November 25th against Loyola and Carter is now 2-for-23 from three-point range in his last five games.
“Hopefully he’s gotten it out of his system all of his misses and he’s due for a game,” Gates said. “We need everyone who brings something to the event to bring it.”
Gates remains steadfast the Tigers have put together a team that can make a run to the NCAA Tournament. But the Tigers have dug themselves a hole and the warm-ups are over. If Mizzou’s got designs on making the coach’s words come true, it has to start this week.
