Coming off a pre-Christmas thumping at the hands of Illinois, Missouri had one more non-conference get right game before it opens up SEC play next Saturday against Georgia. For at least a day, the Tigers got right.

Mizzou ran Central Arkansas out of the gym 92-59 led by a career-high 25 points from Tamar Bates. It was Bates’ third straight game in double figures and the second time in that span he’s set a career-high. He was 3/3 from three-range against the Bears and is now shooting 55.1% from deep on the season. That’s good enough for the 8th best percentage in college basketball, but Bates is taking barely two three-pointers per game.

“That’s just what the game calls for,” Bates said of the recent scoring increase. “I am told and asked to be a little bit more aggressive because that’s what the team needs.”

“I wish he was aggressive using his right hand because if he did he would have been 10 for 10,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “Tamar did what the game allowed. He made his open jump shots, he made his free throws.”

Beyond Bates, the Tigers did a couple of things well against the Bears they haven’t done well much of the season. First, Missouri shot 69.8% from two-point range on its way to a 46-16 advantage on points in the paint. Last season, on the way to 25 wins, Mizzou shot 55.8% on two-pointers, which was good enough for 14th in the country. This season, that mark had dropped to 52% and 118th entering Saturday’s game.

The Tigers also won the rebounding battle in dominant fashion. Mizzou collected 47 rebounds to just 22 for UCA.

“That's something that coach has been saying to me since since I've been here,” Aidan Shaw said. “So I was coming into this game just being physical and really just trying to get every board.”