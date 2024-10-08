Advertisement
Report card: Week 6 vs. Texas A&M
After a night’s sleep, let’s look back and hand out some grades for Saturday’s matchup.
• Kyle McAreavy
Week 6: Glance around the SEC
College football had a ridiculous day. Here's a look around the chaos of the SEC on Saturday.
• Kyle McAreavy
Column: Missouri forgot it was supposed to play Saturday
My thoughts on a terrible performance from start to finish.
• Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou-Texas A&M Notebook: Theo Wease Jr., Lamont Rogers
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. wore a Texas A&M blanket into Kyle Field, and Lamont Rogers took a visit.
• Kenny Van Doren
Missouri suffers first loss in embarrassing fashion
Dominant. There’s no other word to describe how Texas A&M looked against Missouri.
• Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou feels 'like home' for Class of 2026 SDE Anthony Kennedy Jr.
