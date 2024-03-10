Mizzou’s had chances to earn a conference win all year long. It had one of its best opportunities on Saturday. Playing at LSU in its regular season finale, MU earned its biggest halftime lead of SEC play, holding a 35-29 advantage over the hosts.

But just like all the chances that came before it, Missouri couldn’t make the most of it. LSU outscored the black and gold in the second half, 55-45, to take an 84-80 victory. The loss gave Mizzou an 0-18 league record, the program’s first time going winless in conference since the 1907-08 season.

“Definitely proud of our staff, proud of our guys able to come on a Senior Day at LSU, had a great half, great first half,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “And I thought our guys executed, in detail, everything from top to bottom. I thought the second half, we didn't get them into a halfcourt defensive situation in the first five-to-seven minutes and it was easy basketball (for LSU).”

Missouri didn’t look like a team set to break a century-old record early on. Graduate senior guard Nick Honor drilled a 3-pointer to get the visitors on the board and junior guard Tamar Bates followed it up with a fastbreak layup to give the team a 5-2 edge. LSU (16-14, 8-9 SEC) went on a 9-0 run, but MU countered with a 12-2 run to regain the lead.

Still, the black and gold could’ve kept the momentum going even longer. After jumping back in front at 12-11 with 12:34 on the clock, Mizzou committed three consecutive turnovers. The hosts scored on a dunk at the 10:58 mark to reclaim the lead.

“To win on the road, you gotta have a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. We didn't do that,” Gates said. “We gave them over 24 points in the paint, some of those were fastbreaks.”

The team did settle back into a rhythm after the midway point of the first half, getting contributions from almost everyone in the rotation. Mizzou usually has to funnel its offense through whoever has the hot hand, never knowing which players they can count on night-to-night. But Missouri shared the load throughout the first half — five different Tigers converted on at least two field goals. The visitors finished the half shooting 53.6% from the floor with graduate senior guard Sean East II leading the way with 11 points, followed by graduate senior forward Noah Carter with eight.

MU was also holding the hosts in check defensively. LSU relies heavily on its outside shot, but made just 2-8 from the 3-point line during the period. The hosts shot 40.0% from the field and committed eight turnovers, resulting in a 35-29 deficit for the team at halftime.

“I honestly think the biggest thing was that we were getting stopped defensively and we were able to push the ball,” Carter said. “And you know, we kind of didn't really have to do too much offensively and it was kind of flowing with us. And then, the adjustment was they were getting out in transition, getting buckets. And also, you know, we weren't getting as many stops and more weren't able to run out in transition ourselves. So just, the game kind of flipped on us.”

An and-1 layup and free throw in the opening minute of the second half gave Mizzou its largest lead of the evening at 38-31. The visitors maintained their distance for the next few minutes. But a 3-pointer from LSU fifth-year senior guard Trae Hannibal sparked a rally for the hosts. LSU proceeded to go on a 14-0 run to race ahead, 52-45. Missouri coughed the ball up three times during the stretch and never took the lead again. Hannibal scored 19 in the period, finishing the game with a career-high 24 points.

What was one of MU’s strengths during the first half became one of the team’s biggest weaknesses, as the team struggled to generate offense from anyone aside from East through the first 15 minutes of the period. The visitors’ accuracy declined to 42.4% from the field as a result.

“Our missed shots allowed them to get out quickly,” Gates said. “And then they recovered some second-chance points as well. I thought, you know, our guys just didn't get back in transition fast enough. And when we did, we fouled.”

LSU’s lead ballooned up to 21 points with 4:40 left in the game. The black and gold made a furious comeback attempt, cutting the deficit all the way down to three points with four seconds remaining by pressuring the ball on defense, hitting 3s on offense and playing the foul game late. But the hosts made enough foul shots to shut the visitors out, LSU clinching the 84-80 victory.

East led the team with 26 points and five rebounds to go along with two assists, two steals and a block. He was followed by Carter with 18 points and four rebounds and Bates with 13 points.

Missouri displayed the fight that’s kept it competitive in just about every game throughout SEC play. But with another squandered chance, the outcome was all the same. The Tigers needed more than heart to avoid going winless.