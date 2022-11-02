Missouri (4-4) will host Kentucky (5-3) in week 10 as it looks to earn its first three-game winning streak since 2019 when it won five straight games. The Missouri team that defeated then-No. 25 South Carolina in week nine wasn't the same team that it had been all season in some respects. It wasn't even the same team that defeated Vanderbilt by three points in week eight. Apparently, Mizzou gave itself a reality check over the bye week that included three significant changes. The biggest change was in mindset. Despite Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz being the offensive coordinator and wanting the offense to get produce a more efficient style of play, he realized the strength of his team is the defense. "Everybody wants to be the star, right," Drinkwitz said. "But sometimes you just got to understand and recognize that on this team and this brotherhood our defense puts us in the best chance to win. So, offensively and on special teams we have to support that." Drinkwitz is right. The defense is the best part of this team and has made a 180° turn from what it was a season ago. Last season's 106th-ranked defense is gone and fortunately for the Tigers, won't be coming back any time soon with first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Missouri's defensive ranks last two seasons Team Total Defense (rank) Scoring defense (rank) Pass defense (rank) Run defense (rank) Missouri 2022 (through 8 games) 310.1(19) 21.5 (31) 195.2 (28) 114.9 (26) Missouri 2021 434.6 (106) 33.8 (113) 206.8 (29) 227.8 (124)

The second significant change was in personnel. There were a couple of personnel changes in week eight like tight ends Ryan Hoerstkamp and Shawn Hendershot getting a few snaps, but in week nine there were a number of changes. EJ Ndoma-Ogar got the start over Mitchell Walters at right guard and played well despite committing a false start penalty. Hoerstkamp played 10 snaps. Running back Taj Butts got the start and played eight snaps while running back Elijah Young had three rushes for 20 yards and a reception for 11 yards on five snaps. Drinkwitz said Ndoma-Ogar and the offense as a unit didn't have a spectacular game, but it didn't have the unforced and or undisciplined errors like it has had in previous weeks. "If you do the same thing over and over again expecting different results that's the definition of insanity," Drinkwitz said. "So, at some point, you have to create some change and you have to evaluate whether or not it repeats the process and do it better or you need to give somebody else an opportunity to help us. It felt like EJ did that for us." Ndoma-Ogar played all 70 snaps which was the most of any of the new contributors, but Drinkwitz said that Hoerstkamp and Young specifically have earned their reps and could be in line for more opportunities soon. Drinkwitz said what got Hoerstkamp snaps is his play in practice. "I think Ryan’s been a very consistent player for us," Drinkwitz said. "I’m hesitant to say one way or the other because it can kind of throw shade on somebody else but you know, it was his opportunity and his time. We've given other players opportunities in the game and the results were not what they needed to be. I think Ryan did that and took advantage of his opportunity." As for Young, who missed four games due to injury and returned versus Vanderbilt in week eight, Drinkwitz said he's trying to ease him back into the offense and that Young still has some things to work on. "So, we're trying to work him back into the plan," Drinkwitz said. "I think the biggest thing for him is just consistency, specifically and picking up protections and blitzes. And in this league, if you're that size and they’re a blitz-heavy football team that's going to be a matchup issue for us. So, I definitely think he's got a more expanded role and we'll continue to see that." The last change significant change the offense has made since the bye week is some of the play calls. The offense has seen quarterback Brady Cook get the ball into his playmakers' hands early as evidenced by wide receiver Luther Burden III's two touchdowns in week eight or Dominic Lovett's career day in week nine with 10 receptions on 10 targets for 148 yards. The offense didn't start over from scratch, but made some minor changes. Whether it was more jet sweeps to Lovett or toss crack plays to Burden who was lining up at running back on some plays. Drinkwitz said some of that was scheme-specific for the opponent. "We have a core DNA of what we run but how we get to it's a little bit different," Drinkwitz said. "Every scheme presents a little bit of a new window. But it wasn't like it was a new offense. It was just a style of attack. It was a good plan those guys put together and our kids were able to execute it pretty well."



Special teams woes

In week eight, Harrison Mevis missed a 21-yard field goal for his fifth missed field goal of the season and on a kickoff, after Vanderbilt had scored off of a strip-sack returned for a touchdown, Mizzou's special team's unit let Vandy recover the kickoff in side Missouri's own 25-yard line. In week nine, there were still some struggles on special teams for the Tigers. Most notably, when Sean Koetting kicked the ball out of bounds on the kickoff which resulted in the Gamecocks' offense starting their drive on Mizzou's 35-yard line. Fortunately for the Tigers, special teams didn't play too much of a factor against South Carolina, but Drinkwitz isn't happy with the unit for a number of reasons. With Kentucky's strength on returns this season, it's another area that will draw special attention this week. "We're inconsistent at best," Drinkwitz said. "We kick one out of bounds and we kick one in the middle of the field. We've got to be better at that. And then our coverage, you can't rely on Sean kicking a touchback every time. They've got to take every approach like ‘Hey, we're going to have to go tackle this inside the 20.’ So, that's kind of a point of emphasis this week. And I think you'll also see some changes to the personnel on kickoffs to continue to create competition." Kentucky is 14th in the FBS in return yards on kickoffs with an average of 23.88 and a touchdown. Despite Drinkwitz's objections, Missouri is ranked 13th in the FBS allowing 16.43 yards per return on seven returns.

What to expect from the Wildcats' offense