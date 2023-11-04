The Bulldogs are coming off of a neutral-site win over rival Florida in Week 9 and look to extend their 25-game winning streak as well as maintain the inside track to the Southeastern Conference East division title.

Fresh off of a bye week, No. 12 Missouri (7-1, 3-1) will be looking to hit the ground running and pick up where it left off before its bye when it faces No. 2 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on the road.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart has probably heard the many storylines about this game, just as Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has.

The winner will be in the driver's seat for the division crown.

Mizzou almost upset the Bulldogs last season and feels like it was a game that it blew more than a game UGA took by the horns and won.

On the other hand, while Georgia still came out victorious, it knew it got pushed around by an inferior team.

Missouri is 12th in the College Football Playoff poll, its highest ranking ever. The Tigers are feeling confident, while Georgia may be playing with a chip on its shoulder after being slotted in at No. 2 in the poll.

Also, what may be a background thing for everyone who isn't a Bulldog is the history they're trying to make by being the first team since Minnesota in the 1930s to win three straight national titles.

The Bulldogs can continue to control their path to that feat with a win on Saturday.

Whether the teams acknowledge it or not, a lot is at stake.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be trying to help keep the team's win streak intact.

After a couple of years waiting behind Stetson Bennett, he's gotten a chance to shine and make a name for himself.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback has completed 73% of his passes for 2,462 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for three touchdowns.

He's more talented than some may give him credit for and Drinkwitz acknowledged how talented Beck is.

"Since the Auburn game, he has taken his game to a new level," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday during the team's Media Day. "I think it's a level of confidence that was created in being able to win in this league on the road. He's very accurate with the football. (He) knows exactly where it's going. Gets the ball out right around 2.1 seconds, so he doesn't hold on to the ball, which tells you that he knows how to read coverages, knows the concepts and is confident in the concept."

Mizzou will need to get some pressure on him, because according to PFF College, Beck is 14-of-30 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and a grade of 67.3. When he’s under pressure.

The thing is, his offensive line doesn't allow him to get pressured that often.

The line has only allowed 37 pressures on the year.

On top of his stout offensive line and quick release, he doesn’t have a shortage of weapons.

Even with superstar tight end Brock Bowers out this game due to injury, Georgia has seven players other with at least 10 reception and 100 or more receiving yards.

After Bowers, former Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett is the team's second-leading receiver, with 35 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Former Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas has 17 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown, and star receiver Ladd McConkey seems to be looking better after missing the first four games of the season due to a back injury.

He's up to 15 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown on the season in just four games.

McConkey had six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown at Florida.

In the run game, running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have been more than competent backs leading the Bulldogs’ 46th-ranked rushing attack.

Edwards has led the way with 96 carries for 555 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns this season, while Milton has run for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 49 rushes (5.1 yards per carry).

Another solid day on the ground can help open up the passing game, specifically play-action.

On play-action plays, Beck is 79-of-101 for 1,214 yards, eight touchdowns, an interception and a grade of 92.0 (eighth-best in the nation).

On regular passing plays, Beck isn’t as lethal but he’s still really good. He's 113-of-163 for 1,256 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions and a grade of 82.3.

Missouri has to stuff the run to take play-action out of the game and force the Bulldogs to be one-dimensional.

Georgia statistically is a better passing team (fourth) than a running team (46th). However, every offense gets a little worse when it's one-dimensional.