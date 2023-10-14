The Wildcats are also looking to get a win after falling, 51-13, to No. 1 Georgia on the road last week.

Missouri (5-1) coming off of its first loss of the season to LSU in Week 6, is looking to get back in the win column when it faces division rival No. 24 Kentucky (5-1), which has beaten the Tigers in seven of the last eight meetings.

Mark Stoops' Wildcats are looking to pick themselves up with a better showing in Week 7 after a long day in Athens last week.

Led by one of the better running backs in the nation, Ray Davis, Kentucky is looking to control the line of scrimmage and have its 70th-ranked rushing attack lead it to its sixth victory.

Davis ranks in the top 10 in the nation in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry and yards after contact.

Officially, he's rushed the ball 91 times for 653 yards (7.18 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. Of his 653 yards, 404 have come after contact.

Davis' burst and vision will actually be really important considering Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's recent comments about the team maintaining gap discipline.

"One thing we've got to be careful of is we got to say in our gaps. It showed up in the LSU game in some of our pressure situations," Drinkwitz said during the team's Week 7 Media Day on Tuesday. "We're not able to maintain the gaps that we're supposed to be in, whether it's the down lineman moving or the linebacker blitzing. So, we've got to be firmer in making sure that we're not creating seams vertically for the run game, especially with these guys."

It was just two weeks ago that Davis rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries against Florida.

Davis is receiving these carries from North Carolina State transfer quarterback Devin Leary, who has completed 54% of his passes for 1,257 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's had some struggles with his accuracy this season, but he's just two years removed from putting up one of the best statistical campaigns of the 2021 season when he completed 65% of his passes for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions.

"He's very tough. He's got an elite arm, great toughness in the pocket and command, and those are on display a lot," Drinwkitz said. "Whether it's this year's stage or last year's stage or the year before when he was playing at All-ACC level."

The team's X-factor may come in the form of wide receiver/kickoff/punt return specialist Barion Brown, who has recorded 20 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown as the team's leading receiver.

Brown is the main catalyst in the team's seventh-ranked kick return and 35th-ranked punt return units.

He averages 33 yards per kickoff return and has already taken one to the house for a touchdown. On punt returns, he averages 17 yards per return.

However, Brown is limited in what he can do. He's a straight-line runner. He doesn't have an expansive route tree yet and he's the best receiver Kentucky has. So, as long as Brown (and any other receiver) doesn't get behind the safeties, Mizzou shouldn't have much of a problem locking up this receiving group.

However, the key to having a successful day defensively still comes down to limiting Davis on the ground. Kentucky runs to pass. So, with no run, there's likely not much passing. And with Missouri’s revamped passing attack, a shootout likely doesn’t bode well in the Wildcats’ favor.