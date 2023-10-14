Mizzou Game Day Preview & Predictions: Week 7 at Kentucky
Missouri (5-1) coming off of its first loss of the season to LSU in Week 6, is looking to get back in the win column when it faces division rival No. 24 Kentucky (5-1), which has beaten the Tigers in seven of the last eight meetings.
The Wildcats are also looking to get a win after falling, 51-13, to No. 1 Georgia on the road last week.
Kickoff Information
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino)
Series history: Kentucky leads 9-4
Spread: Kentucky -2.5
Mizzou Injury Report
QB Brady Cook: Probable
WR Luther Burden III: Probable
DE Darius Robinson: Probable
OL Marcellus Johnson: Probable
HB Cody Schrader: Questionable
WR Mekhi Miller: Questionable
LB Chad Bailey: Questionable
S Tre’Vez Johnson: Questionable
WR Peanut Houston: Out
CB Ennis Rakestraw: Out
About Kentucky
Mark Stoops' Wildcats are looking to pick themselves up with a better showing in Week 7 after a long day in Athens last week.
Led by one of the better running backs in the nation, Ray Davis, Kentucky is looking to control the line of scrimmage and have its 70th-ranked rushing attack lead it to its sixth victory.
Davis ranks in the top 10 in the nation in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry and yards after contact.
Officially, he's rushed the ball 91 times for 653 yards (7.18 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. Of his 653 yards, 404 have come after contact.
Davis' burst and vision will actually be really important considering Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's recent comments about the team maintaining gap discipline.
"One thing we've got to be careful of is we got to say in our gaps. It showed up in the LSU game in some of our pressure situations," Drinkwitz said during the team's Week 7 Media Day on Tuesday. "We're not able to maintain the gaps that we're supposed to be in, whether it's the down lineman moving or the linebacker blitzing. So, we've got to be firmer in making sure that we're not creating seams vertically for the run game, especially with these guys."
It was just two weeks ago that Davis rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries against Florida.
Davis is receiving these carries from North Carolina State transfer quarterback Devin Leary, who has completed 54% of his passes for 1,257 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He's had some struggles with his accuracy this season, but he's just two years removed from putting up one of the best statistical campaigns of the 2021 season when he completed 65% of his passes for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions.
"He's very tough. He's got an elite arm, great toughness in the pocket and command, and those are on display a lot," Drinwkitz said. "Whether it's this year's stage or last year's stage or the year before when he was playing at All-ACC level."
The team's X-factor may come in the form of wide receiver/kickoff/punt return specialist Barion Brown, who has recorded 20 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown as the team's leading receiver.
Brown is the main catalyst in the team's seventh-ranked kick return and 35th-ranked punt return units.
He averages 33 yards per kickoff return and has already taken one to the house for a touchdown. On punt returns, he averages 17 yards per return.
However, Brown is limited in what he can do. He's a straight-line runner. He doesn't have an expansive route tree yet and he's the best receiver Kentucky has. So, as long as Brown (and any other receiver) doesn't get behind the safeties, Mizzou shouldn't have much of a problem locking up this receiving group.
However, the key to having a successful day defensively still comes down to limiting Davis on the ground. Kentucky runs to pass. So, with no run, there's likely not much passing. And with Missouri’s revamped passing attack, a shootout likely doesn’t bode well in the Wildcats’ favor.
Defense is what will give Kentucky its best chance to win with it having the nation’s 46th-ranked defense entering Saturday.
Mizzou running back Cody Schrader is coming off of a 13-carry, 144-yard and three-touchdown game in Week 6, so Kentucky's 13th-ranked run defense will have to come to play.
Deone Walker is a guy who should be looked at on the defensive line as a player to watch. He's started multiple games at both defensive end spots and both defensive tackle spots, and has recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and two bat downs on the season.
"I think Deone Walker is an elite player at the defensive line position for them and he plays all kinds of places," Drinkwitz said.
However, Kentucky's passing defense leaves a lot to be desired, though. Kentucky is ranked 103rd in pass defense allowing 257 yards per game.
The Wildcats' best cornerback statistically is Maxwell Hairston, who had two interceptions returned for a touchdown against Vanderbilt. Despite his team-high 41 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three pass deflections and one forced fumble on the season, he has been picked on a lot in recent weeks.
He's allowed 13 receptions on 14 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks.
Kentucky is also 108th in third-down defense allowing 44% on the down and is 77th in red zone defense allowing 17-of-20 (85%) red zone attempts to end in scores with 12 of them being touchdowns.
This seems like a prime opportunity for Missouri to have its way offensively, as long as it can stay out of its own way and control some other factors that may be key in a win.
Bold prediction
1. Burden's streak continues
Burden has recorded three straight games with at least 10 receptions and 140 yards. I think he can do it again. Kentucky's secondary has struggled and there isn't a defensive back on Kentucky’s rosters who I think can stop him.
Bold predictions record: Last prediction: 1-0, Season: 7-4
Game Prediction
Jarod: I simply think Missouri has more than enough tools to beat Kentucky. The more and more research I did, the more and more I wondered how much of what the Wildcats did was legit or if they just play bad teams. The Wildcats have a great running back, but their passing game has been lacking and defensively, I don't see how they stop Missouri's receivers. I think Mizzou gets its first win in Kroger Field since 2013 and wins 33-20.
Gabe: This is the definition of a coin flip to me. Honestly, it simply comes down to this: Which team plays a better game on this specific day? The winner of this probably finishes in the top three in the East and quite possibly in the top two. This Missouri team has bucked a few trends so far this season and this might be the biggest one to buck. Kentucky hasn't just won this game 7 of the last 8 years, it's done so in horrifically painful fashion for Mizzou fans. Put me down for the Tigers checking one more thing off their list of horrors. The Tiger defense comes up with a play late to protect a 31-27 Mizzou win.
