PowerMizzou - Mizzou-Georgia postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the SEC this week. Missouri and Georgia has become the latest matchup impacted. Missouri announced Wednesday morning that the Tigers' matchup against No. 12 Georgia, scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., has been postponed due to "a combination of positive tests, quarantining and subsequent contact tracing of individuals within one position group of the Tiger football program." It is Missouri's second postponed game this season, as the Tigers' game against Vanderbilt originally scheduled for Oct. 17 got pushed to Dec. 12 due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Commodores' roster. The school has not announced a make-up date for the game, though Dec. 19 looks like the most probable option. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said earlier this season that teams could play on the same day as the SEC championship game if their matchup does not impact the two division winners. If Georgia hasn't been eliminated from winning the SEC East prior to Dec. 12, that could be an option as well, with Missouri hosting the Bulldogs first, then Vanderbilt on Dec. 19.

NEWS | Saturday's game vs. UGA has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Mizzou program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.



This is the fourth SEC game out of the seven originally scheduled for this weekend that will not be played due to COVID-19. Auburn-Mississippi State was postponed Monday due to an outbreak on Mississippi State's roster, although Auburn has since suspended all football activities as well. Tuesday, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee as well as the marquee matchup of the weekend between defending national champion LSU and No. 1 Alabama both got pushed back. Additionally, both Arkansas and Kentucky have reported COVID-19 positives among their coaching staffs, though their respective games are still expected to be played. Speaking to the media Tuesday evening, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed that Missouri's latest round of quarantines stemmed from a single positive test, although that number could have grown, as the team underwent an additional round of testing Tuesday. He would not specify which position group had been impacted. The SEC established thresholds prior to the season that said a team could opt not to participate in a game if it fell beneath 53 total scholarship players, and that number had to include seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback. “Just the nature of the season with injuries, contact tracing, NCAA sanctions, COVID, all kinds of stuff, I think our numbers at a lot of positions are getting tight,” Drinkwitz said. With its preseason protocols, the SEC left the door open for teams who have fallen beneath the scholarship minimums to still try and play, but Drinkwitz said Tuesday that decision would be out of his hands, saying the team submitted its roster to the SEC and the league office and university administration would make the final call. Drinkwitz also said that not every Missouri player who misses this week's matchup has already been ruled out for the team's Nov. 21 game at South Carolina. SEC protocols dictate that players who have tested positive for COVI-19 isolate for 10 days, while those deemed high-risk contacts remain in quarantine for 14. A source with knowledge of the situation told PowerMizzou the team is currently optimistic it will be able to travel to South Carolina.

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri have had a second game postponed this season due to COVID-19. (Jessi Dodge)