The Missouri football team has learned where it will play its final game of the 2018 season. After going 8-4 in the regular season, the Tigers have earned a berth to the Autozone Liberty Bowl, sources told PowerMizzou.com. The game will kick off at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be played in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Missouri's opponent is Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were 6-6 this year with wins over Boise State, Texas and West Virginia, but losses to Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech.

The Tigers lead the all-time series with Oklahoma State 29-23. Most of those games were played when the two were conference mates in the Big Eight and Big 12. The last meeting was the 2014 Cotton Bowl, won by the Tigers 41-31.