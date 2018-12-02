Mizzou headed to the Liberty Bowl
The Missouri football team has learned where it will play its final game of the 2018 season. After going 8-4 in the regular season, the Tigers have earned a berth to the Autozone Liberty Bowl, sources told PowerMizzou.com. The game will kick off at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be played in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.
Missouri's opponent is Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were 6-6 this year with wins over Boise State, Texas and West Virginia, but losses to Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
The Tigers lead the all-time series with Oklahoma State 29-23. Most of those games were played when the two were conference mates in the Big Eight and Big 12. The last meeting was the 2014 Cotton Bowl, won by the Tigers 41-31.
Missouri has appeared in the Liberty Bowl three times in the game's 59-year history, with the most recent appearance coming in 1980. The Tigers are 1-1 in those games, with a win over LSU in 1978 and a loss to Purdue two years later. A postseason win this season would result in the Tigers winning nine total games in a year for just the eighth time in the program's 117-year history and the first time since 2014.
Here's where each of the other 10 bowl-eligible SEC schools will play in the postseason (as is known right now):
Alabama: College Football Playoff
Georgia: Sugar Bowl
Florida: Peach Bowl
LSU: Fiesta Bowl
Kentucky: Citrus Bowl
Texas A&M: Gator Bowl
Mississippi State: Outback Bowl
Auburn: Music City Bowl
South Carolina: Belk Bowl
Vanderbilt: Texas Bowl
