Dennis Gates didn’t want to bail his team out.

Missouri couldn’t have played much better defensively in the first half of its season opener against Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles were held to 28.1% shooting from the field and made just one of their 13 attempts from long range while giving up nine turnovers.

USI adjusted in the second half. Gates chose not to, even as the visitors nearly mounted a 20-point comeback in the final five minutes of Monday night’s game.

“I cannot rescue them from situations that's going to teach us,” Gates said. “We have to teach and we have to learn in games. I could have easily, easily gave different looks. I did not want to because I thought, in the long run, we will be able to benefit from it.”

The Tigers still came away with a 97-91 win, but it should’ve been by a wider margin. A pair of free throws from senior guard DeAndre Gholston gave Mizzou an 83-63 lead with just 4:47 remaining. It was the hosts’ largest of the night — the game had seemingly been put to rest.

But the Screaming Eagles suddenly couldn’t miss. They made all of their next seven shots, five of them coming from behind the arc. Despite their struggles from deep in the first half, they’d shot 14-17 in the second half.

“You give credit to them, but I think we just got kind of like lackadaisical,” junior guard Sean East II said. “Once we got that lead, we kind of relaxed a little bit and we need to focus on the details coming out of that last (media timeout) next time.”

Gates said he could’ve switched to a zone or press defense. But he’s got an experienced roster — most players are either juniors or seniors and have been in similar situations. He wanted to see them get themselves out of it. And they did.

It didn’t matter as much to the head coach that they only won by six points. It mattered to him that they won, especially with an announced crowd of 10,723 inside Mizzou Arena.

“I think in moments like this, you gotta allow your team to navigate it and learn and coach themselves,” Gates said. “We have to continue to get better. And my goal is that each game, you'll see a different team. Meaning, a team that's better in every area. Whatever we were weak at (in) this game — and I'll look at the film and analyze it — I hope the next game, as we continue to grow, we solve those situations.”