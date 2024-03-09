Mizzou keeps rolling with shutout of Auburn
The first SEC series win of the season is in the books for Mizzou softball. The Tigers jumped on Auburn early with five runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 5-0 win on Saturday afternoon. The win clinched the series and moved Mizzou to 20-2 on the season.
Jenna Laird scored Mizzou's first run on a wild pitch in the first inning, but the Tigers were unable to add more when Alex Honnold was thrown out at home trying to tag up on a sacrifice fly. But the relief was temporary for Auburn.
The big blow came in the bottom of the second off the bat of left fielder Chantice Phillips. Phillips more than doubled her RBI total on the season blasting a three-run home run to straight away right field. The home run came after Phillips had fouled off a bunt attempt earlier in the at bat.
"I was pretty much kind of like 'well, I have to do something,'" Phillips said. "It just goes to show you can trust anybody they put in the lineup. We just have so much depth on this team. It doesn''t matter who's in there, we know they're gonna get the job done."
Phillips and Lenger, Mizzou's 8 and 9 hitters, were 2-5 with two runs scored and the three RBI on Saturday.
"We're getting a lot of production and very, very quality at bats at the bottom of the lineup," head coach Larissa Anderson said. "The whole goal is just compete in every single at bat, whatever the ball's telling you to do, turn it over for the top of the lineup."
Mizzou tacked on another run after Phillips' homer to lead 5-0 after two innings. The support was more than enough for Cierra Harrison. The sophomore went the distance striking out nine in the shutout.
With one out in the 7th inning, Auburn put two runners on. Anderson went to the circle to talk to Harrison, but the conversation was short.
"She was like 'What do you think?'" Harrison said. "I was like, 'Coach, like I got this. I want to finish this game.' She was just like, ''Okay' and walked back off."
"Which is what I'm kind of laying it up for her to do," Anderson said. "I want her to have that fire and to want to finish the game. She hasn't been in a lot of those situations so it's kind of like I'm challenging her and she responded tremendously."
Harrison is now 7-0 in eight starts this sason and lowered her earned run average to 1.27.
All five Missouri runs came off Auburn starter Annabelle Widrow. Shelby Lowe replaced Widrow with one out in the Missouri 2nd and gave up just one hit in three and 2/3 innings. But it didn't matter. The damage was done.
The Tigers won their conference-opening series for the first time since 2020 and have won their first three games at home. The announced attendance on Saturday was 2,222.
"It's such an unbelievable atmosphere to play in," Anderson said. "I just hope the weather stays like it is and people continue to come because it's a really good product on the field."
