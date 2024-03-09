The first SEC series win of the season is in the books for Mizzou softball. The Tigers jumped on Auburn early with five runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 5-0 win on Saturday afternoon. The win clinched the series and moved Mizzou to 20-2 on the season.

Jenna Laird scored Mizzou's first run on a wild pitch in the first inning, but the Tigers were unable to add more when Alex Honnold was thrown out at home trying to tag up on a sacrifice fly. But the relief was temporary for Auburn.

The big blow came in the bottom of the second off the bat of left fielder Chantice Phillips. Phillips more than doubled her RBI total on the season blasting a three-run home run to straight away right field. The home run came after Phillips had fouled off a bunt attempt earlier in the at bat.

"I was pretty much kind of like 'well, I have to do something,'" Phillips said. "It just goes to show you can trust anybody they put in the lineup. We just have so much depth on this team. It doesn''t matter who's in there, we know they're gonna get the job done."

Phillips and Lenger, Mizzou's 8 and 9 hitters, were 2-5 with two runs scored and the three RBI on Saturday.

"We're getting a lot of production and very, very quality at bats at the bottom of the lineup," head coach Larissa Anderson said. "The whole goal is just compete in every single at bat, whatever the ball's telling you to do, turn it over for the top of the lineup."