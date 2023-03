Missouri received its fourth commitment from the class of 2024 with the commitment of Hazelwood Central defensive lineman Tionne Gray out of St. Louis.

Gray recently visited the Tigers and chose them over Colorado, LSU, Minnesota and Oregon. All schools that Gray had in his top five.

Gray stands at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds and is ranked as the fifth-best player in the state of Missouri and the 120th-best player in the nation.