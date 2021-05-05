PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray

After the Missouri basketball team added three transfers to its roster in the span of nine days, head coach Cuonzo Martin said the team wasn't done mining the portal for talent. It's been more than a month, but the Tigers have now proved Martin right.

Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Missouri. DeGray, a former three-star prospect out of Connecticut who held a Missouri offer in high school, averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.0 percent from three-point range during his lone season at UMass.

PowerMizzou has reached out to DeGray for comment on his decision.