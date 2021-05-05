PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray

Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray
After the Missouri basketball team added three transfers to its roster in the span of nine days, head coach Cuonzo Martin said the team wasn't done mining the portal for talent. It's been more than a month, but the Tigers have now proved Martin right.
Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Missouri. DeGray, a former three-star prospect out of Connecticut who held a Missouri offer in high school, averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.0 percent from three-point range during his lone season at UMass.
PowerMizzou has reached out to DeGray for comment on his decision.
The 6-foot-7 DeGray should help fill Missouri's void in the frontcourt, where the Tigers lost Jeremiah Tilmon, Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun from its roster last season. With the addition of DeGray, Missouri has one remaining open scholarship, although Martin said last month that the staff might opt to keep a spot open this season, as it did last year.
DeGray joins Amari Davis (Green Bay), DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State) and Jarron Coleman (Ball State) in transferring to Missouri since last season ended. The Tigers will have to replace more than 80 percent of their scoring and minutes played from a season ago after six players entered the transfer portal and three moved on to the professional ranks.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage