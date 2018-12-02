“It’s a close destination for friends and family and I think we can have a great crowd there,” Sterk said.

After its 8-4 regular season, Missouri could have theoretically landed in any of the six “tier one” bowl games that have SEC tie-ins. The Gator Bowl and Music City Bowl, along with the Liberty Bowl, appeared to be the most probable destinations. Sterk said he grew “tired of waiting” to learn the Tigers’ bowl fate on Sunday, but he and head coach Barry Odom expressed pleasure with the ultimate landing spot.

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said representatives from the Liberty Bowl showed serious interest in Missouri for weeks, so when Sterk got word Sunday afternoon that the Tigers will close out the 2018 season in Memphis, he wasn’t surprised. The school held a press conference Sunday evening to officially announce that the Tigers will take on former Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in the game, which will kick off at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Sterk and Odom highlighted the Liberty Bowl’s proximity to Missouri as well as the game's tradition. Odom listed Archie Manning, Bo Jackson and Doug Flutie as players who have participated in the game during its 59-year history. Sterk pointed out that this will serve as the 40th anniversary of a Missouri victory over LSU in the 1978 Liberty Bowl, which added to the appeal of getting the Tigers to Memphis.

Sterk also said he has already received favorable feedback from fans about playing a game that is within driving distance from Missouri. The bowl bid was announced while the Tigers played Central Florida in basketball, and Sterk said multiple people at the game expressed excitement with the location. He called the game “a unique and good opportunity” for the Tiger fan base to make a strong showing.

“It’s important for the bowls to see that Mizzou shows up for the postseason,” Sterk said. “That’s part of the decision as bowls make decisions on who they would like to see, and obviously that was one of the reasons the Liberty Bowl really wanted us to come, because I think we can bring a good contingent there.”

The fact that Missouri will face Oklahoma State also adds some intrigue to the matchup. The two schools were members of the Big Eight and Big 12 conferences from 1960 through 2011 and have faced off 49 previous times. Missouri has won 29 of those matchups, including the only matchup since the Tigers left the Big 12: the 2014 Cotton Bowl. Offensive tackle Paul Adams said he’s excited for a rematch of that game, which Missouri won 41-31.

“The 2014 Cotton Bowl, that was kind of the first time that, I guess personally, a lot of people found out about Mizzou,” Adams, a Tennessee native, said. “In the Nashville area, they were like, ‘that team’s legit.’”

The matchup will be a bit more personal than most for Odom, and not just because he’ll return to Memphis, where he served as the defensive coordinator of Memphis University from 2012-2014. Odom’s nephew, Baron Odom, is a redshirt freshman tight end for Oklahoma State. Odom characterized Baron’s father, his brother, as an “instigator.”

“It will be interesting, the next 28 and a half days, to see how that plays out,” Odom said.

Odom said he had already watched film of two of Oklahoma State’s games from this season prior to the press conference. Even though Oklahoma State has gone just 6-6 this year, Odom praised Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, who is in his 14th season with the school, and said Oklahoma State will provide a challenging matchup.

“They’re explosive on offense and they’re well-coached,” Odom said. “(Gundy’s) done it at a high level for a long time, and he’ll have them ready to play.”

Linebacker Terez Hall said he is looking forward to matching up against that offense. Oklahoma State has averaged 38.4 points per game this season, 14th-best in the nation.

“They put up a ton of points,” Hall said. “So I’m talking about defensive-wise, we’re not looking for no shootout. We want Drew (Lock) to put up the big numbers and all, but defensively, it’s going to be a nice opportunity to play a team like that.”

With a win in the Liberty Bowl, Missouri could secure just its eighth nine-win season in program history. Players acknowledged the significance of picking up a ninth win Sunday, as well as entering the offseason with momentum after a season-ending victory. Last season, Missouri lost to Texas in the Texas Bowl, though Odom noted that the team had to deal with offensive coordinator Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee leaving the team for Central Florida shortly before the bowl game a season ago. He said the team has “more stability” this year.

“We win nine games, we’d be at the top of the elites in Mizzou history,” Hall said, “so that would be a big deal to us. And we just want to win. Ain’t no point in just going to the bowl game. You travel that far, go to all them different events, got your family there, you got people you went to kindergarten, elementary school with coming to the game, and you’re going to lose the game? Nah.”

"To be two snaps away from 10-2, we’re a dang good football team, and I think it’s a tribute to Barry and the coaches and also to the seniors and this team," Sterk said. "It’s really important for us to continue that trajectory.”