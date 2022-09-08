Every game for every team will be deemed big with the stakes of the next game higher than the last. Last week, It was imperative Missouri got off to a good start and handled business versus Louisiana Tech, and they did with a 52-24 win. But this Saturday against Kansas State marks the Tigers' first true test of the season.

Almost nobody expected Missouri to lose to Louisiana Tech. It seemed like the Tigers were using the game as a litmus test to see where they are and what they can work on before they get into conference play.

When Missouri plays Kansas State on the road in Manhattan, the defense will have its hands full with preseason all-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who is the focal point of the Wildcats' run-heavy offense. And while Vaughn is the most dynamic player on the Wildcats, the X-factor may be their defensive end and 2021 Big 12 co-Defensive lineman of the year “King” Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Anudike-Uzomah finished last season with 52 tackles, (37 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Missouri fans who are unaware of who Anudike-Uzomah is should know that this player is not just a good college football player but he's likely an NFL player. His upside is something that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has already recognized, and he knows as the head coach and offensive coordinator that if he and the offense aren’t careful Anudike-Uzomah can ruin the Tigers' day.

“Felix is a tremendous talent that can rush, fit 一plays extremely hard,” Drinkwitz said. “No reason to not think that he is an NFL first-round type of talent at the defensive end position.”

If Drinkwitz saying that Anudike-Uzomah is worthy of being a top-32 selection in a future draft isn’t enough, then check out what he did to TCU in week eight of last season. Anudike-Uzomah recorded four sacks and two forced fumbles. He was originally credited with six sacks (which would’ve tied an NCAA record) before they ruled that the two forced fumbles crossed the line of scrimmage resulting in rushes for both plays.

If that doesn't get the Tigers attention then nothing will.