Mizzou looking to contain and dethrone "King" Felix and the Wildcats
Every game for every team will be deemed big with the stakes of the next game higher than the last. Last week, It was imperative Missouri got off to a good start and handled business versus Louisiana Tech, and they did with a 52-24 win. But this Saturday against Kansas State marks the Tigers' first true test of the season.
Almost nobody expected Missouri to lose to Louisiana Tech. It seemed like the Tigers were using the game as a litmus test to see where they are and what they can work on before they get into conference play.
When Missouri plays Kansas State on the road in Manhattan, the defense will have its hands full with preseason all-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who is the focal point of the Wildcats' run-heavy offense. And while Vaughn is the most dynamic player on the Wildcats, the X-factor may be their defensive end and 2021 Big 12 co-Defensive lineman of the year “King” Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Anudike-Uzomah finished last season with 52 tackles, (37 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Missouri fans who are unaware of who Anudike-Uzomah is should know that this player is not just a good college football player but he's likely an NFL player. His upside is something that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has already recognized, and he knows as the head coach and offensive coordinator that if he and the offense aren’t careful Anudike-Uzomah can ruin the Tigers' day.
“Felix is a tremendous talent that can rush, fit 一plays extremely hard,” Drinkwitz said. “No reason to not think that he is an NFL first-round type of talent at the defensive end position.”
If Drinkwitz saying that Anudike-Uzomah is worthy of being a top-32 selection in a future draft isn’t enough, then check out what he did to TCU in week eight of last season. Anudike-Uzomah recorded four sacks and two forced fumbles. He was originally credited with six sacks (which would’ve tied an NCAA record) before they ruled that the two forced fumbles crossed the line of scrimmage resulting in rushes for both plays.
If that doesn't get the Tigers attention then nothing will.
What does Anudike-Uzomah do well?
First, Anudike-Uzomah is built like an NFL player. He's 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds. Not only does he fit the build of a prototypical player but he has the talent to back it up.
He has an explosive first step and it is good with getting his arms into the offensive tackles first. Being that he is more of a power rusher than a speed rusher he has great lower body strength. So, no he doesn’t have great bend and won’t necessarily loop around offensive linemen but he will push them backward and collapse the pocket.
He also handles double teams fairly well (that’s how he got a sack versus South Dakota). In the run game, he sets the edge well and is capable of disengaging from blockers and moving to the nearest sideline and getting the ball carrier.
"He has long arms," Missouri left tackle Javon Foster said. "He really is a powerful dude, and I see he's got a lot of moves in his bag and they're all pretty nice,."
How does Anudike-Uzomah fit Kansas State's unique defense?
Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman’s 3-3-5 nickel package is a unique one that Drinkwitz admitted the Tigers do not see much. Despite rushing three defensive linemen, all of Kansas State’s starting defensive linemen are good at collapsing the pocket and produced 30 sacks a season ago. For reference, with a four-man front, the Tigers produced 29 sacks.
The Wildcats started running the 3-3-5 last season and stuck to the basics for most of the season and it helped them become an 8-5 team. Now, it's expected that Klanderman will dial up some creative blitzes to go with that three-man rush and spice things up.
This is important because even if Anudike-Uzomah is contained it’s unlikely that he will be so limited that none of his teammates will benefit.
Missouri right guard Connor Wood said that Anudike-Uzomah is good but not something they haven't encountered in the SEC. Wood believes that communication will help limit not only the star defensive end but the other players trying to get in the backfield.
"He's a great player, obviously. But we've seen guys just as good," Wood said. "Georgia last year 一 we see new guys every week. ... It's going to be loud in there and we've (Missouri offensive line) got to make sure that we know both verbal and nonverbal communication.
"It all goes down to communication preparation because if we don't have those we are in trouble."
The game plan for how Missouri will stop this defensive line, in particular, is unknown.
You would expect the guards to help the tackles and double team if and when it is needed, especially when talking about Anudike-Uzomah. You'd also expect running backs to help chip block and for quarterback Brady Cook to be throwing underneath or to the flats a lot but Eli Drinkwitz has been hush about his plans.
Anudike-Uzomah will line up at both defensive end positions during the game, so he will get a chance to face Missouri Preseason All-SEC second-team selection in left tackle Foster and right tackle Zeke Powell. Powell will be starting at right tackle for White, who has been out with an undisclosed injury since the offseason, and although Missouri isn't talking much about a timetable, he isn't likely to return any time soon.
Foster should fare well but the onus is on Powell to have the best game of his career. He was the Tigers best-run blocker in week one but he was also the worst pass blocker, according to PFF College.
Come Saturday, the Tigers, Missouri fans, and SEC opponents will be able to gauge just how good this Missouri team is. With a win, the expectation probably goes from 7-5 being a good season to 7-5 being the minimum expectation.
Regardless, "King Felix" and the Wildcats will serve as a good litmus test for them.
