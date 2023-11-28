Nothing sat right with Mizzou after its 78-70 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday. The team had gone 2-1 in a three-game homestand but didn’t impress all that much in any of the matchups against mid-major opponents. Changes need to be made in a hurry.

The Tigers made the right corrections on Tuesday. Playing in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, Missouri stepped its game up and defeated Pittsburgh at Petersen Events Center, 71-64, to come away with its second road victory of the year.

“I challenged our guys to come out and play 40 minutes of basketball. And they answered that expectation,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “Sometimes you want to see that competitive edge, you want to see that spirit, that fight. And I thought our guys responded in a certain way.”

One of the biggest changes came in the starting lineup. Gates said he and graduate senior guard Sean East II often stay up past midnight texting each other after games. After the win over the Greyhounds, East sent him an idea for a new first five, combining Indiana transfer guard Tamar Bates and sophomore forward Aidan Shaw with the team’s three returning graduate seniors, East, Nick Honor and Noah Carter.

Gates looked into the analytics behind the lineup and liked the numbers he saw. The next day at practice, he told the team that the group would be their starters against the Panthers.

“We just had to sit and think about it and sit and talk with Coach Gates and just read the energy in the room,” East said. “It was just the right decision, you know what I'm saying? We needed a spark. Those two guys (Bates and Shaw) bring a consistent spark every day. And you know, they hunt what we call EGBs (energy-generating behaviors). So it was just like, we needed to come on the road with a type of disposition and a fight to us. And to pair that with the three seniors that we've got that are returning from last year, I knew it'd be a good kind of mix.”

The head coach didn’t make his first sub until the 14:18 mark of the first half on Tuesday. The visitors trailed 7-6 but had set the tone that they weren’t going to make it easy on Pitt (5-2). Gates gave East all the credit.

“That's the expectation that I have for my players, to be able to give me suggestions,” Gates said. “I truly believe the game was won with their internal leadership. I mean, I'm the head coach, I understand that, the staff does the scouts, we all put our two cents in. But our players won that basketball game. And I credit them their focus, and obviously, their connectivity in doing so.”

With a new starting unit and a refreshed rotation, Mizzou took the Panthers’ biggest strengths and turned them into weaknesses. Entering Tuesday’s contest, Pittsburgh was top-10 in the nation in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentages, outrebounding opponents by 17.5 per game. But the Tigers came out ahead on the glass by the end of the evening, 36-33, including 11 boards on the offensive end.

Pitt was also one of the best in the country at defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot just 23.8% from outside. The black and gold managed to find good looks along the perimeter and knocked down their long-range shots, going 8-22 from deep.

The Panthers made a living at the free throw line, sinking 25 of their 31 foul shots, but only connected on 40.9% of their 2-pointers and 28.0% of their 3s. The team shot just 25.0% from the field in the second half. Starting guards Carlton Carrington and Ishmael Leggett combined for nine turnovers, keeping the hosts out of rhythm. East said it was all part of the plan.

“We kind of watched the film on them on them and, you know, they kind of struggled a little bit with pressure,” East said. “So we wanted to bring our pressure that we bring every day to them and see how they would handle it.”

East made three free throws in the final minute of the game to seal the 71-64 win. He finished the evening with a team-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Gates said the Tigers didn’t do anything outside of the ordinary on Tuesday. They played how they wanted to play. He’s hopeful they can keep playing that way.

“Our guys were able to execute that and do exactly what I've asked and what the teammates talked about,” Gates said. “And again, that was a tough game. That was an unbelievable game and we had our backs against the wall. And I'm just proud of our guys for coming out with a victory.”