Mizzou makes debut in AP Top 25 Poll
Missouri was ranked in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll on Monday, checking in at No. 20 and receiving 329 points. It's the first time the Tigers have been ranked since coming in at No. 24 on Feb. 22, 2020.
Mizzou earned the recognition after taking down No. 19 Kentucky at home last Wednesday, 89-75, in the SEC opener. The victory moved the team to 12-1 on the year with two victories over ranked opponents.
The Tigers have received votes in the poll in three different weeks. They'd accumulated a season-high 57 points in the Week 8 poll after defeating No. 16 Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22 in St. Louis, 93-71. The team is also up to No. 32 in the NCAA's NET Rankings and No. 33 in KenPom's ratings.
Missouri will look to move up even higher in the rankings when it travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on No. 13 Arkansas on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
