With 1:23 remaining in the second half and six seconds on Missouri’s shot clock, an official standing on the left sideline whistled to pause the game and pointed to Jordan Butler.

A play earlier, the Tigers freshman forward challenged Texas A&M senior big man Henry Coleman III at the rim, catching an elbow to the face. Blood was now running out of Butler’s nose and he needed to come out of the game to allow Mizzou’s trainers to clean him up.

It was a critical point of the slugfest, a game in which both sides played with a heightened level of physicality — Coleman’s elbow wasn’t even the first time Butler had been hit in the face. The black and gold trailed the Aggies, 58-53, and needed a bucket in the clutch.

But their possession wasn’t going anywhere before the game was stopped and it didn’t go anywhere after it resumed, either. Graduate senior guard Sean East II inbounded the ball to junior guard Tamar Bates, who was immediately double-teamed by a pair of Texas A&M defenders on the baseline. Bates tried rocketing a kickout pass to graduate senior guard Nick Honor on the wing, but the ball glanced off Honor’s hands and fell out of bounds, resulting in the team’s 15th turnover on the evening.

It was another missed opportunity in an outing that had no shortage of them for the Tigers. Missouri went on to lose inside Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday, 63-57.

“I thought our guys executed everything,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “There are some plays that I wish we could get back and somehow make those open shots that we were, right there, able to take, but they didn't fall for us. Some of them was in and out.”

Mizzou had moments that troubled the Aggies' defense. East and Bates began the game scoring the visitors’ first 15 points, able to knife their way to the lane and drop in floaters over the top of TAMU’s rim protectors. The Tigers got off to a 13-4 lead, their largest in any SEC game this season.

But Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams adjusted, consistently sending heavy pressure on the strongside toward MU’s ball-handlers to avoid any 1-on-1 matchups. The hosts raced back to take their first lead at 15-13. East nailed a stepback mid-range jumper from the left side to knot the game up again. But the Tigers wouldn’t score again for another 5:43.

The Aggies (12-7, 3-3 SEC) went on a 10-0 run before graduate senior forward Noah Carter finally ended the drought on a layup from the post. Mizzou committed three turnovers during the stretch, including back-to-back shot clock violations.

“Basketball's a game of runs,” East said. “I mean, you can't control if the ball's gonna go in or out. But you can control your defense, so we just gotta focus on that. And however the game presents itself is what we've gotta do to win.”

Still, the Tigers clawed their way back into it, cutting the deficit down to 30-25 by halftime. Butler connected on a 3-pointer from the right corner on the first play of the second half and Bates converted an and-1 jumpshot and free throw on the next trip down to make it a one-point game. Missouri missed with its next possession, but Butler produced a steal at the other end. The visitors raced down the court and fed the ball redshirt senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin, who drove along the left baseline. Carralero Martin flipped the ball to Bates under the rim, and the guard rose for a layup with nobody between him and the basket.

The shot hit the back iron, then rolled out. Aggies junior guard Wade Taylor IV drilled a trey in transition to push his team back up, 35-31.

Mizzou did eventually complete the comeback, though, East finding graduate senior center Connor Vanover on an alley-oop to go up 39-38 with 13:35 left. The hosts took the lead right back, though, scoring two possessions later.

On the next play, the Tigers swung the ball to Anthony Robinson II on the left wing. The freshman guard pulled up for one of the team’s most open looks of the evening — TAMU didn’t have a defender on that side of the court. The shot rimmed out and the Aggies came down with the board and pushed ahead in transition, getting the ball to sophomore forward Solomon Washington at the hoop. Washington missed a point-blank look, and Missouri raced ahead the other way. Robinson split a double team on the fast break and found himself alone, rising for a go-ahead layup. The ball refused to go through the hoop, returning to Texas A&M’s clutches.

The black and gold had several other miscues throughout the evening — missed 3s with no one around, passes that went awry, a struggle to earn trips to the free throw line. The team shot 38.9% from the field and 27.6% from deep throughout the game and still wound up only losing by six.

But unraveling when easy opportunities to gain momentum presented themselves ended up costing Mizzou its first SEC win.

“I was quite curious about, you know, the part where we were able to get some looks but not execute,” Gates said. “We got great shots — I'm not worried about that — but we weren't able to execute how I wanted to you know situations.”