The offensive line is a major priority for Missouri this offseason and the Tigers got things started on Sunday morning when Eastern Michigan transfer Marcelllus Johnson committed following an official visit this week.

Johnson, a Class of 2018 two-star out of Normal, Ill., signed with Eastern Michigan out of high school. He redshirted his first year on campus and then appeared in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman. Over his next three years, Johnson started all 32 games for the Eagles at left tackle. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Mizzou.

During the 2022 season, Johnson was rated as EMU's fifth-best offensive player with a 72.1 grade for the season by PFF College. His pass blocking grade was 70.8 and run blocking was 69.0. He committed just three penalties this season.

Missouri's offensive line is a bit in flux this offseason. Right tackle Hyrin White entered the transfer portal after the season, but freshman Armand Membou, who played the position late in the season is expected back. Left tackle Javon Foster is also rumored to be returning. Where exactly Johnson fits in and how the pieces can be shuffled remains to be seen, but a talent upgrade is needed across the line as the Tigers struggled up front in 2022.

Johnson visited Auburn on Wednesday and was in Columbia for a visit on Thursday of this week.

"The coaches really stood out to me," he told PowerMizzou.com after the visit. "I felt like I really got to know who they were and that was one of the main reasons for taking the official visit. Also, Columbia is a great town. That stood out too."

He also had offers from Colorado, Illinois, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State among others. PowerMizzou.com will reach out to Johnson for more on his commitment.



