Smith is the third assistant to follow Drinkwitz from Appalachian State to Missouri, joining defensive assistant Charlie Harbison and special teams coordinator Erik Link . Both Harbison and Link had their hires finalized Thursday . In addition, PowerMizzou learned Thursday that Drinkwitz has hired former UAB coach Casey Woods to assist on the offensive side of the ball. The school has not yet announced the hiring.

New Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz continues to fill out his staff. Friday, the school officially announce the hire of D.J. Smith , who coached outside linebackers at Appalachian State under Drinkwitz last season. Smith's contract details and specific duties at Missouri have not yet been released.

Smith played linebacker at Appalachian State from 2007-2010 and, after spending four seasons in the NFL, coached with the Mountaineers from 2016 through last season. He spent the past two seasons coaching outside linebackers. Last season, he coached Sun Belt defensive player of the year Akeem Davis-Gaither, who racked up 92 tackles, including 14 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

"D.J. is a man of character who has played football at the highest level," Drinkwitz said in a university release. "He's a great teacher and organizer, and he impressed me with how he presents his ideas in a clear and concise way. That gives him an ability to relate to the players both on a personal level, as well as the football aspect."

"I'm blessed and honored to have the opportunity to come work with Coach Drink," said Smith. "Having worked with him the past year, I learned a lot from him on how to be a better coach, a better man and a better father. I'm excited to come to Mizzou and to work hard to build something special with the team and for our fans. I can't wait to get started," he said.

So far, Drinkwitz has kept three defensive assistants from Barry Odom's staff on board in Brick Haley, Ryan Walters and David Gibbs, though there is no guarantee all three will opt to remain at Missouri next season. All three have been on the road recruiting for Missouri this week in advance of the early signing period, which begins next Wednesday. All other full-time assistants from Odom’s staff have been let go, a team spokesperson confirmed. That includes offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, running backs coach Cornell Ford, wise receivers coach A.J. Ofodile, linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and special teams coach Andy Hill.

Drinkwitz has a $5.2 million pool to hire his ten assistant coaches. He indicated at his introductory press conference on Tuesday that those hires would begin to leak out throughout the week. PowerMizzou.com will continue to update Tiger fans as the coaching staff continues to come together.