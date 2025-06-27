Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Balogoun-Ali announces Top 3, commitment date

Adam Balogoun-Ali announced a Top 3 of Auburn, Kentucky and Missouri, setting his commitment date for July 6. Officially visiting Missouri this past weekend, got to see his position coach and primary recruiter, Derek Nicholson, again. "D Nic and I have had a great relationship ever since his time at Miami," Balogoun-Ali said. "He's constantly been recruiting me and was at my school recruiting me to Missouri just six days after he got the job."

Balogoun-Ali received a prediction to Auburn earlier this week.

Cato and defensive graduate assistant Cally Chizik offered Class of 2027 tight end Malik Howard on June 17. Chizik, a Tennessee recruiter, spoke to the Rivals250 four-star about himself adapting to culture changes at Missouri, coming from the Deep South. "He helped me realize it wouldn't be much of a change," Howard said. "They seemed to love my ability to be a playmaker in the pass game and versatility."

Former Missouri pledge Anthony Kennedy Jr., who officially visited this past weekend, set his commitment date for Friday. He announced a Top 6 of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, Miami (FL), Missouri and Southern Methodist and received a FutureCast to the Hurricanes.