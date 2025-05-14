Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Tigers legacy stands out ahead of 2025 season

Although unoffered, Wyatt Erickson has continued to garner interest from Power Four program as a Class of 2027 quarterback at Blue Springs (Mo.) High. Erickson, the son of former Missouri defensive tackle Steve Erickson, visited the Tigers in March after starting half of his sophomore season. Although sitting the first part of the year, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound signal-caller remained humble in his pursuit of snaps. "Even though he had the skills to get it done, throwing the football and sitting in the pocket, he was helping and educating everybody around him, being a great teammate, a great leader," Blue Springs head coach Jed Paulsen said. "When he got his opportunity, all those guys had already trusted him and they loved him, and they bought into him that he didn't really have to earn the team. He had already done that while he was waiting."

Paulsen believes offers will start rolling in this summer after more college coaches see the rising junior throw. He praised Erickson for his intelligence in the pocket and ability to zip the ball with ease. "I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to coach a guy like that," Paulsen

Mikey Bukauskas made his third visit -- second trip since January -- to Missouri in March to see special teams coordinator Erik Link and special teams assistant Brock Olivo. It was the punter's first time with the two coaches in a practice setting. "I really like the environment," Bukauskas said. "It's SEC ball, so it doesn't get better than that. Some of the best in the business, Coach Link and Coach Olivo, they really know what they're doing." Bukauskas hasn't received an offer or preferred walk-on opportunity from Missouri, but he did recently pick up a scholarship from Texas. The Prosper (Tex.) High specialist scheduled an official visit with the Longhorns for June 6-8.

During his early May trip through Michigan, tight ends coach Derham Cato offered Class of 2028 cornerback Deandre Bidden, who emerged on Rivals.com's radar as a likely Missouri target two months prior. "It's very early in the process for the class of 2028 athlete, but Bidden is already emerging as one of the top prospects in the state and the region for the cycle," recruiting analyst Ryan O'Bleness said in March. "He can run the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds, which is a big reason why so many schools are interested."

Malik Morris named Missouri to his top group Tuesday with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL) and Texas A&M. Morris never announced his offer from the Tigers, but his relationship with new linebackers coach Derek Nicholson attracted him to the program, visiting for the first time in March. "Good enough," Morris said after his spring trip. "The conversation went very well. We talked about many things, but overall, it was a great opportunity and experience."

During his recruiting trip through Arizona, Nicholson jumped in early with Class of 2028 edge defender Landen Wade with an offer Thursday. Wade has collected scholarships from Arizona and Oregon, too, showing a high motor and elite pass rushing skills during his freshman season. "He kept it pretty chill and straight to the point," Wade said. "He seemed cool and was just about business, which I respected heavily."