Mizzou routs UMass 45-3 in unconventional road matchup

Missouri made the most of a bounce-back week against Massachusetts.
The Tigers took an unorthodox road trip Saturday to New England in Week 7 for their final non-conference regular-season game of the season. Defeating the Minutemen, 45-3, the No. 21 team in the country moved to 5-1.
The contest was easy sledding in the run game for Missouri. As 30 mph winds whistled inside McGuirk Alumni Stadium, the Tigers attacked the Minutemen on the ground, finding the end zone two plays into the first quarter on a jet sweep to junior wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Burden broke free for 61 yards on the play, leading a path of rushing attacks in the first half that featured two touchdowns from senior running back Marcus Carroll, who started in lieu of graduate student Nate Noel.
Carroll powered most of the offense early on, rushing for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts. The Tigers totaled 231 yards in the run game, punching in four of their six touchdowns on the ground.
Missouri scored on four out of its five first-half drives, but the defense showed holes in the second quarter. Minutemen redshirt senior quarterback Taisun Phommachanh led a 65-yard drive for three points after Massachusetts coach Don Brown opted for a punt at the Tigers' 38-yard line the previous drive.
Phommachanh completed two passes for 18 yards and another for 14 on that scoring drive before the Minutemen broke out trickery on their following trip out. On 4th and 1, senior Te'Rai Powell rushed for 39 yards on a fake punt to put Massachusetts in scoring position.
Phommachanh threw an interception four plays later, as graduate linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. returned it for 80 yards inside Massachusetts territory, resulting in a 42-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker Blake Craig with time expiring in the first half.
The Tigers blanked the Minutemen in the final two quarters, as more reserves entered the contest. Offensively, graduate quarterback Brady Cook pushed his passing yards total to 219 on 14 completions, handing the reins to graduate Drew Pyne in the fourth.
Cook connected on a short pass to Joshua Manning in the third that the sophomore wide receiver turned into a 63-yard touchdown, his first for Missouri. The signal caller later found Brett Norfleet for six, marking the sophomore tight end's first touchdown of the season.
Freshmen
Nicholas Rodriguez stepped into the linebacker position with a force. The four-star led the Tigers with nine tackles, three solo. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas product came to Missouri with two high school teammates: James Madison II and Justin Bodford.
Five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri recorded his first collegiate sack Saturday, seeing action for the first time since Week 1 against Murray State as graduate edge rusher Joe Moore was out with an undisclosed injury.
Injuries
Burden exited the contest in the third quarter with an apparent left shoulder/arm injury. The wide receiver was down on the field being attended to by team trainers before entering the medical tent on the Tigers' sideline. He didn't go to the locker room.
Noel -- who was suited up for Saturday's game -- did not play for the Tigers due to back tightness. The Appalachian State transfer entered as Missouri's leading rusher with 471 yards on 79 carries.
Junior linebacker Khalil Jacobs went to the locker room without pads or a helmet in the third quarter. His left arm was tucked under his shirt. The Tigers were already without graduate linebacker Triston Newson, who was ruled out pregame with an undisclosed injury.
Up Next
Missouri plays at home for the first time since Week 4, following a bye week and two road games. The Tigers are set to host Auburn (2-4, 0-3) for their third SEC contest of the season, one that will feature multiple official visits for recruits and homecoming festivities.
