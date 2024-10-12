Mizzou routs UMass 45-3 in unconventional road matchup

The contest was easy sledding in the run game for Missouri. As 30 mph winds whistled inside McGuirk Alumni Stadium, the Tigers attacked the Minutemen on the ground, finding the end zone two plays into the first quarter on a jet sweep to junior wide receiver Luther Burden III .

The Tigers took an unorthodox road trip Saturday to New England in Week 7 for their final non-conference regular-season game of the season. Defeating the Minutemen, 45-3 , the No. 21 team in the country moved to 5-1.

Burden broke free for 61 yards on the play, leading a path of rushing attacks in the first half that featured two touchdowns from senior running back Marcus Carroll, who started in lieu of graduate student Nate Noel.

Carroll powered most of the offense early on, rushing for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts. The Tigers totaled 231 yards in the run game, punching in four of their six touchdowns on the ground.

Missouri scored on four out of its five first-half drives, but the defense showed holes in the second quarter. Minutemen redshirt senior quarterback Taisun Phommachanh led a 65-yard drive for three points after Massachusetts coach Don Brown opted for a punt at the Tigers' 38-yard line the previous drive.

Phommachanh completed two passes for 18 yards and another for 14 on that scoring drive before the Minutemen broke out trickery on their following trip out. On 4th and 1, senior Te'Rai Powell rushed for 39 yards on a fake punt to put Massachusetts in scoring position.

Phommachanh threw an interception four plays later, as graduate linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. returned it for 80 yards inside Massachusetts territory, resulting in a 42-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker Blake Craig with time expiring in the first half.

The Tigers blanked the Minutemen in the final two quarters, as more reserves entered the contest. Offensively, graduate quarterback Brady Cook pushed his passing yards total to 219 on 14 completions, handing the reins to graduate Drew Pyne in the fourth.

Cook connected on a short pass to Joshua Manning in the third that the sophomore wide receiver turned into a 63-yard touchdown, his first for Missouri. The signal caller later found Brett Norfleet for six, marking the sophomore tight end's first touchdown of the season.