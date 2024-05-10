See what all three had to say right here.

ST. CHARLES, MO -- Missouri held the last of its nine stops on the "Come Home" Tour for 2024 on Thursday night. Prior to the program, we spoke to Eli Drinkwitz, Dennis Gates and Director of Athletics Laird Veatch .

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter