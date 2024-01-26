“I think we just had to relax a little bit," Pingeton said. "We needed to take a deep breath. Texas A&M is one of the best defensive teams in the country. The physicality, the length, you see that night in and night out and the SEC. I think they're a top 15 team, top 20 team in the country and so I just think it took some time to adjust to it. We had some really good looks that just were rushed or, we didn't play with great pace."

In the first quarter Mizzou opened the game missing 11 of its first 12 shots in the first five minutes. Texas A&M used a 12-0 run to lead 15-6 after one quarter of play. Mizzou shot 2-13 from the field and 0-6 from behind the arc in the first quarter. Mama Dembele had four of the Tigers' six points. Coach Robin Pingeton said the team got off to a rough start, but managed to battle back.

The Tigers entered tonight's matchup against the Aggies with an 11-8 record and a 2-4 record in conference play. Both teams came into the game off of losses, Mizzou to Kentucky and the Aggies to No.1 South Carolina. The Tigers had won the last two meetings against Texas A&M, including last year's road win at College Station, 61-35.

Texas A&M led by as many as 11 in the second quarter before Grace Slaughter and Hayley Frank got the Tigers offense rolling. Slaughter and Frank scored the Tigers first ten points of the quarter. Abbey Schreacke got in on the action as well with five points of her own. Mizzou improved its shooting from the first quarter by going 6-11 from the field and 2-3 from three point range. Texas A&M led 31-25 at the half.

Frank came into the game averaging a team lead of 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and one assist while shooting 8-18 from the field and 4-7 from behind the arc.

Pingeton believes that the heart and the soul of this young team comes from the veterans in the locker room like Frank.

“That's what probably hurts the most is just thinking about our seniors and how hard they continue to compete and just show up for us, we just want it so bad for them. I think I can speak on behalf of our team and just how much we value them and appreciate them,” Pingeton said. “Frankie, I think to me, the biggest growth that I've seen in her is just her leadership. I think she's found her voice. I think she's very confident in her voice but she plays with great pace and great poise. I think she's just a calming effect on the court."

After cutting the lead down to three in the opening minutes of the second half, Mizzou saw A&M go back up by nine. With a late surge in the quarter from the Tigers led by Ashton Judd and Frank the Aggies led by four after three. Judd finished the quarter 3-4 from the field for six points

With 7:56 remaining and down by five, the Tigers turned to their leading shooter. Slaughter, who is a team-best 49.5% from the field and 41.7% from three, hit back-to-back three pointers. The Tigers led for the first time since the games opening minutes at 52-51.

Slaughter believes that her growth as a player comes from the competitive nature of the SEC and the reason she feels comfortable in late games is because of her teammates' faith in her.

“The quick turnaround really sticks out to me and how physical of a league this is," Slaughter said. "There's no time to really hang our heads whether there is time to learn and grow and just keep at it because I think this team is really special. I think each game we're adjusting and getting a little bit better."

When tied 58 later in the quarter Slaughter again delivered on two free throws to give Mizzou a 60-58 lead. But down two points with under a minute remaining, Mizzou turned the ball over twice. The Aggies hit late free throws to seal its victory at Mizzou Arena.

Pingeton attributes the close loss to the team's youth and inexperience.

“We're growing. We're in a tough league," she said. "I'd say Kentucky was our transition defense and tonight I thought we made that adjustment and we're so dang close. It's the second game in a row that we've won three out of the four quarters, Kentucky we won three out of four. Tonight we went three out of four. We’re right there but the the just ability to put 40 minutes together. We've got to make the adjustments but just really being able to be locked in for 40 minutes.”

Mizzou outscored Texas A&M 42-38 in the second half of the game, and shot 56% from the field to the Aggies 41%. The final quarter of the game saw six of the game's nine lead changes. Texas A&M outscored Mizzou 36-20 in the paint and had 13 offensive rebounds to the Tigers' four.

Coming Up:

The Tigers will host its SEC rival the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou has lost its last ten games to the Razorbacks, last winning in February of 2019.