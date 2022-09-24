Auburn, Alabama 一 It took a missed 26-yard field goal from arguably the best placekicker in the nation and the ball slipping out of the hands at the goal line from a running back who has never fumbled in his career for Missouri to lose 17-14 against Auburn in overtime.

Mizzou (2-2) had Auburn (3-1) beat at least twice it seemed like on Saturday, and they came away with one of the worst losses the team has had in a long time.

“To come so close and lose that way twice 一 it’s devastating for our locker room and our coaches. It stinks and it’s hard to take, but we will pick it up and go to the next one,” said Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

After the Mizzou defense gave up 14 points on its first two defensive drives it buckled down and forced eight punts, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs on nine straight possessions. On the last possession, the defense almost recorded an interception but instead gave up a field goal.

Who knows if college football overtime rules don't state that offenses will start on their opponents’ 25-yard line, does Auburn even get in field goal range?

The defense needs some help. The offense has gotten off to slow starts in all four games, and twice the defense won them the game (Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian) and twice (against Kansas State and Auburn) the defense gave the team a shot to stay in the game at points during those games.

“Defense did a great job. We just couldn’t get any rhythm until that last series,” said Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.

After racking up just five tackles for loss and two sacks in weeks two and three, Missouri recorded four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford completed 12 of 18 passes for 127 yards with the longest completion being for 24 yards. So, they kept him in check.

The defense’s biggest struggle last season and through three games this season was run defense. On Saturday, they probably had its best game in run defense in two seasons when it held Auburn to 82 yards on 42 attempts. Auburn had a Preseason All-SEC first-team selection in Tank Bigsby and held him to 19 carries for 44 yards (2.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown.

The defense showed up and did what it needed to do to keep Missouri in this game. The offense did not.

Missouri’s offense did score 14 unanswered in the second quarter on consecutive drives and Cook completed a 39-yard pass to Dominic Lovett to put Missouri at Auburn’s five-yard line with about a minute in regulation with the game tied at 14 on Mizzou’s final possession of regulation. Although, Harrison Mevis would miss the game-winning kick from 26-yards away as time in regulation expired it was still one of Mizzou’s three best drives of the game.

The other 10 offensive drives resulted in eight punts, an interception and a fumble at the goal line.

"The defense played its butt off. It gave us a chance to win and did everything it could possibly do including a fourth down stop (on Auburn’s final possession of regulation),” Drinkwitz said. “We put together a great two-minute drive and it just didn’t end the way we wanted it to end.”

Through four weeks, it appears Lovett is the only consistent offensive player but he alone is not enough to help Mizzou win games on a week-to-week basis.