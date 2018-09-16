W. LAFAYETTE, IN—Missouri won. Let’s go ahead and say that first. It’s a coaching cliche that it’s a lot more fun to fix problems after wins than it is after losses. Cliches get to be cliches because they’re true and Barry Odom used that one after a 40-37 win over Purdue that wasn’t assured until Tucker McCann made a 25-yard field goal as time expired. Not only did Missouri win, but it won a game it absolutely had to win. All offseason this was pointed to as the game that was going to determine Missouri’s season. Lose to Purdue and you can probably cash any thoughts of winning eight games or more and the future looks awfully murky in a lot of ways. But win this one and suddenly things look like they’re headed in the right direction. These are things we knew all offseason. Then, while Missouri was busy beating up the Little Sisters of the Poor in the season’s first two weeks, the Boilermakers lost to Northwestern (which has since lost to Duke and Akron). And then they lost to Eastern Michigan. And suddenly this went from a game Missouri really needed to win to a game it absolutely could not lose. Missouri did not lose it and afterward everybody knew why. ““I’m happy that we that kind of offense that can kind of carry us with them whenever we’re struggling a little bit over on the other side,” linebacker Cale Garrett said. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was a bit more succinct: “I’m glad Drew Lock’s our quarterback.” There are only two columns in football. One has a W at the top and one has an L. There is no style for column points. Thank goodness for that. Because you don’t have to look very far to see a whole lot of problems with this win. “It wasn’t pretty a lot of times,” head coach Odom said. “But we found a way to win a game on the road when things didn’t always go our way. “Tons of room for improvement. We all know that.” David Blough threw for 572 yards against Missouri. I want to type that sentence again because I would understand if you thought you had not read it correctly: David Blough threw for 572 yards against Missouri.

David Blough had a career night against Missouri on Saturday USA Today Sports

Blough was not supposed to start this game. Elijah Sindelar was Purdue’s starter at the beginning of the season and he was going to be the starter for this game as well. But he didn’t practice most of this week and he didn’t play on Saturday, so it was Blough’s game. Prior to Saturday night, Blough had thrown 25 passes this season. He had completed 18 for 122 yards. He had thrown two passes more than ten yards in the air through the first two games, completing one for 15 yards. David Blough threw for 572 yards against Missouri. His season total coming in—again, it was 122—would have been a subpar quarter on this night against the Tigers. Blough’s 572 yards were not on a career-high by 114 yards, but were also the most in school history. Yes, at the school where Drew Brees played quarterback and where Joe Tiller ran a wide open spread offense for 12 years, no quarterback had ever thrown for more yards at Purdue than David Blough did on Saturday night. “Any time you give up that much yards in the passing game there’s going to be mistakes and I think obviously you’re happy as hell to get out with a win, but you’ve got to improve every week,” Walters said. “I felt like our eyes weren’t great in the play action game. I thought we got hurt there. Pass coverage is a collective effort. If it wasn’t a DB then it was a linebacker.” Mistakes? Oh yeah, there were mistakes. On the very first play of the game, DeMarkus Acy laid a textbook hit on Rondale Moore on a screen pass to force an incompletion. But while Moore stayed in the game to terrorize Missouri with 11 catches for 137 yards (both game-highs) and a touchdown, Acy could not stand on his own and did not appear to necessarily know where he was at that moment in time. He would not play again with what Odom would term “somewhat of a concussion.” Terry Petry replaced him and was beaten for two of Purdue’s three completions on an 86-yard drive that would be very indicative of things to come. After that, Missouri used Christian Holmes and Jarvis Ware extensively as well, often deploying four corners and six defensive backs at once. None of it worked particularly well. The Boilermakers came into Saturday night averaging 8.1 yards per carry, which led all FBS teams. Last week, they had two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since 2002. Purdue handed the ball off exactly ten times. D.J. Knox was the leading rusher with 23 carries on seven yards. They didn’t even try to run. Why would they have when the passing game was chewing up 10.3 yards on each of the 55 times Blough threw the ball? Blough was averaging less than five yards per attempt coming into Saturday night. He more than doubled that against the Tigers.

Petry and Missouri defenders spent all night chasing--and rarely catching--Purdue receivers. USA Today Sports Images