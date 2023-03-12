Missouri has known for at least a couple of weeks it was headed to the NCAA Tournament. Even though Dennis Gates said after Saturday's SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Alabama he just "hopes we get in," everyone had the Tigers securely in the field for most of the second half of the season. Now they know where they'll go and who they'll play. Mizzou was slotted into a 7 seed in the South region, going up against 10 seed Utah State, with Arizona as the 2 seed in the region. "I want to encourage you all to continue to support this team, support this program," Gates said. "We're excited to move forward on this national basketball holiday of Selection Sunday."

The Tigers will play on Thursday in Sacramento, Calif. Game times should be announced later tonight. Missouri enters the tournament 24-9 on the season, coming off a 72-61 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Mizzou returns to the NCAA Tournament after missing last season. In its last appearance in 2021, Missouri lost to Oklahoma in the opening round, 72-68, in Indianapolis. The Tigers haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since beating Clemson 86-78 in the first round on March 19, 2010. That covers 12 seasons, five tournament appearances and 4,742 days. Dennis Gates is making the second NCAA appearance of his four-year head coaching career. Cleveland State, a 15 seed, lost to Houston 87-56 in its first game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. PowerMizzou.com will have complete coverage of Selection Sunday, including a live reaction show, coming up. We will have coverage of the Tigers throughout the week and will be on the road with them as long as they're alive in the NCAA Tournament.