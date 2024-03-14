NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Noah Carter sat in the back corner of Mizzou’s locker room, a white towel draped over his head and a dispirited expression on his face. The room was silent, motionless.

The No. 14-seeded Tigers had just come away from a slugfest in the first round of the SEC tournament inside Bridgestone Arena against No. 11-seeded Georgia on Wednesday. Carter was productive during the outing, totaling 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench. The graduate senior forward played the entirety of the second half, helping MU earn its largest lead of the evening at 43-35 with 14:07 left to play. He helped put the team in position to earn its first win of the 2024 calendar year, the Tigers holding a 60-59 edge with 1:43 on the clock.

But Carter would go out on his shield, his 150th career game being his last. The Bulldogs closed out the final 3:30 of the game on a 12-0 run, taking a 64-59 victory that put an end to Missouri’s long suffering of a season.

The game was emblematic of what the black and gold showed they were all season: a team that had no quit, but also a team that could never quite do enough to get over the hump.

“I mean, I feel like a lot of teams that were in our position would have gave up,” Carter said. “They would have threw in the towel, you know, going through so many injuries, going through so much stuff. And the fact that, you know, we show up every single day and give our all and never stop, it's just a tribute to this team. And yeah, I'm very blessed to be with this team and, man, I love everybody in this room.”

Mizzou (8-24, 0-18 SEC) got off to a snail's pace offensively, opening its first five possessions with four missed layups and a turnover. Graduate senior guard Sean East II, the team's leading scorer, missed his first six shots of the game, forcing the Tigers to seek out other options. Georgia (17-15, 6-12), meanwhile, made five of its first 10 triples, jumping out to a 21-9 lead 12 minutes into the first half.

The Tigers eventually got in rhythm in the final three minutes of the period, sparked by an and-1 layup and free throw from junior guard Tamar Bates. MU held the Bulldogs scoreless in the final 1:38 of the period, adding layups from Carter and graduate senior center Connor Vanover to slash the lead down to 31-27. On the final play of the half, Carter secured a defensive rebound and pitched the ball to East, who went the length of the court to convert on an and-1 fastbreak layup and foul shot just before the buzzer sounded that had the black and gold going into halftime down by just one.

Missouri kept the momentum going in the second half, going on a 13-4 run to begin the second half the gave the team its largest lead of the night at 43-35.

“It was a game of runs,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “They started the game on the run. We had the middle half of the game on a run and they ended the game on a run.”

Mizzou maintained its lead over the next 10 minutes, a second-chance layup from East at the 3:38 mark keeping the team in front, 59-52. But that basket would be the last time the Tigers scored all evening, as the team went 0-7 from the field and committed one turnover down the stretch. East and graduate senior guard Nick Honor, who combined to shoot 7-28 from the floor on the evening, began settling for long-range shots, missing four. Carter and Vanover each missed on a putback attempt.

Georgia went on a 10-0 run during the cold spell to pull ahead by three, then used its two fouls to cut the clock down to six seconds left. Carter got a 3-pointer off before time expired, but couldn’t knock it down. The Bulldogs collected the miss, got sent to the free throw line and sank their final two free throws to complete the 64-59 victory.

“There were some rotational errors that we probably allowed them to get that far open, but we still had to lead at the end of the game, the last two minutes,” Gates said. “We weren't able to manufacture points in the paint at the end of the game like we were during the first 38 minutes. The other thing was, we didn't get to the foul line. We only shot three shots from the foul line and I think that has something to do with us losing in the league … I just thought our guys fought. Our guys deserved to win. And they didn’t.”

Honor led the team with 14 points on the night, followed by Bates and Carter with 11 each. East chipped in another nine points, five rebounds and team-high five assists.

Mizzou finished the year as a team hammered by injuries, with five different players requiring in-season surgery. It was a team that often gave enough effort to be better than what its record indicated, with 15 of its losses coming by single digits. It was a team that featured seven players on its roster that helped the program earn its first NCAA tournament win in 13 years just last season.

But it’s also a team that could never do enough. A team that found a way to lose in 23 of its last 24 games of the year. A team that went winless in conference play for the first time in program history since Theodore Roosevelt was in his last term as president.

Carter doesn’t think this year will go down a lost season, though. He’s hopeful it’ll serve as a reminder for those returning next year that nothing comes easy — that they won’t forget the feeling this season brought and that it makes them cherish their time as college basketball players even more.

“Man I've been blessed to have the opportunity to play here at Mizzou, play with great teammates, play under great coaches, just be around some wonderful people,” Carter said. “So yeah, I'm blessed and very thankful for the opportunity. It was a great two years for me and, man, I'm very happy to say I was a Missouri Tiger.”