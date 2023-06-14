With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, the Southeastern Conference schedules are about to look a whole lot different. While the league's football programs have yet to reach a long-term scheduling consensus, we do know teams will play eight conference games in 2024, the first year the Sooners and Longhorns join to form a 16-team league. The conference schedules were released on a prime-time show on SEC Network on Wednesday evening. Here is Missouri's 2024 slate: Home Games: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt Road Games: Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, South Carolina While the opponents are set, dates and times are not.

In addition to the league schedule, Missouri is set to host Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College along with a road-trip to Massachusetts in 2024. The SEC will abandon divisions beginning with the 2024 season, which means that the teams with the two best conference records will qualify for the SEC Championship Game. Most expect the SEC to eventually move to a nine-game league schedule with three permanent opponents. Rumors have had Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt as Missouri's three most likely annual games if that eventually comes to pass. Below is Mizzou's 2023 schedule.

2023 Mizzou Football Schedule Site Opponent Date Time H South Dakota 8/31 (THUR) 7:00 H Middle Tennessee 9/9 6:00 H Kansas State 9/16 11:00 N Memphis 9/23 TBD A Vanderbilt 9/30 TBD H LSU 10/7 TBD A Kentucky 10/14 TBD H South Carolina 10/21 TBD A Georgia 11/4 TBD H Tennessee 11/11 TBD H Florida 11/18 TBD A Arkansas 11/24 3:00

Below is the complete aggregate schedule for all 16 teams.