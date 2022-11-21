Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played. A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series. Here’s our last look at Mizzou’s top performers in the 45-14 win over New Mexico State.

Mizzou's Survivor Series Weekly Leaderboard Player Ranking Total points Luther Burden III 1st Place 6 Daylan Carnell 2nd Place 4 Brady Cook 3rd Place 3 Cody Schrader 4th Place 2 Barrett Banister 5th Place 1

1.) Wide receiver Luther Burden III had three receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for 12 yards meaning that one-third of Burden's touches ended with him in the end zone. Burden has eight touchdowns on the season now. 2.) Daylan Carnell made the most of his 22 snaps with a pass deflection and an interception returned for a 40-yard touchdown. This was the safety's fourth takeaway this season which is a team-high. Carnell was targeted twice and didn't allow a catch. 3.) Quarterback Brady Cook completed 19 of 27 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 71 yards. This was his second game of having three passing touchdowns and no interceptions. Over the last two weeks, he has thrown for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Cook had six touchdowns and seven interceptions through the first nine games. He missed some reads that would've led him to be higher on this list. Tiger receivers had 162 yards after the catch, so a lot of the receivers were doing a lot of the dirty work. 4.) Cody Schrader led running backs with 18 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. This was Schrader's first time finding the end zone since week nine. He now has a team-high seven rushing touchdowns. 5.) Barrett Banister had a career day last week with seven receptions for 74 yards. In week 12, the wideout had a better performance with seven receptions for 91 yards.

Mizzou's Survivor Series Season Leaderboard Player Ranking Total points (season) Dominic Lovett 1st Place 24 Ty'Ron Hopper & Luther Burden III T-2nd Place 22 Isaiah McGuire 3rd Place 15 Brady Cook & Harrison Mevis T-4th Place 12 DJ Coleman 5th Place 10

Players with points: Kris Abrams-Draine (7), Ennis Rakestraw (7), Daylan Carnell (5), Nathaniel Peat (5), Chad Bailey (4), Barrett Banister (4)Joseph Charleston (4), Tauskie Dove (4), Darius Robinson (4), Realus George Jr. (2), Trajan Jeffcoat (2), Cody Schrader (2), Jack Stonehouse (2)