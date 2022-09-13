Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played. A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series. Here’s our last look at Mizzou’s loss against Kansas State and here are our top individual performers in the loss.

Mizzou's Survivor Series Leaderboard vs. Kansas St. Player Ranking Total points (season) Harrison Mevis 1st Place 6 Dominic Lovett 2nd Place 4 Kris Abrams-Draine 3rd Place 3 Jaylon Carlies 4th Place 2 Chad Bailey 5th Place 1

1.) Kicker Harrison Mevis was the only Tiger who had a perfect day. He converted on a 49-yard field goal for the opening on the first possession of the game and then a 44-yard field goal on the first possession after halftime. Mevis has made all seven of his extra points and all three of his field goal attempts in 2021. 2.) Dominic Lovett was the Tigers' most productive wide receiver in week one and repeated that same feat against Kansas State and had three catches for 66 yards (team-highs in both categories). It helps that Lovett reeled in a 39-yard pass from Brady Cook by managing to locate the ball over his left shoulder and get a foot in bounds.

3.) Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine continues to impress on the outside after spending much of 2021 in the slot. Despite the abysmal performance from the Tigers, Abrams-Draine actually had a better day in coverage against Kansas State than against Louisiana Tech. In week one, he was targeted eight times and allowed three receptions for 26 yards to go with five tackles. This week, he didn't make any tackles but he was targeted once and didn't allow a reception. He will get a pass for not having any tackles because the Wildcats were getting whatever they wanted running between the tackles more than anything going east and west. 4.) Safety Jaylon Carlies had a down week in comparison to last week but he still was one of the Tigers' best players in week two. He was targeted twice and didn't allow a reception but did have five tackles and a quarterback hurry. Carlies and the rest of the secondary held up well after their first defensive possession. They held Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez to 6 of 16 passing for 47 yards, after allowing him to complete 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards on the first drive. 5.) Chad Bailey followed up a solid week one performance with an okay [week two outing. The linebacker was the team's best tackler and player in coverage according to PFF College. Bailey had six tackles, a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss (the only player to do so). He was targeted three times and only allowed one reception for four yards.

Mizzou's Survivor Series Season Leaderboard Player Ranking Total points (season) Dominic Lovett 1st Place 8 Ty'Ron Hopper T-2nd Place 6 Harrison Mevis T-2nd Place 6 Kris Abrams-Draine 4th Place 3 Joseph Charleston 5th Place 3