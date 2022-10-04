Here’s our last look at Mizzou’s top performers in the 26-22 loss to Georgia.

A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Pretty much everyone, including Harrison Mevis, agrees that Mevis was supposed to and should've made that 26-yard field goal at Auburn to win the game. Mevis told media heading into week five that he would respond on Saturday. Not only did Mevis respond by knocking down all of his PATs, but he was 5 of 5 on field goals.

It wasn't that he knocked down five chip-shot field goals either. He knocked down field goals from 22, 41, 49, 52 and 56 yards with the latter tying a career-high. Through three and a half quarters Mevis outscored Georgia 16 to 12 by himself. For his efforts, Mevis was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

2.) Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper is a fixture on this list every week because he's probably the Tigers' best defender, and that isn't something to snuff at considering the defense is becoming one of the better defenses in the Southeastern Conference. Hopper recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble versus Georgia. That kept Hopper's streak of five or more tackles alive.

Hopper recorded 62 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season as at Florida. This season, Hopper has 32 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He's on pace for 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions.

3.) Jaylon Carlies had a fantastic day versus Georgia when he recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss. Carlies has improved significantly on his tackling this season. Last season, he had a tackling grade of 50.2 which was the 27th best on the team, and had missed 16 tackles (the second-most on the team), according to PFF College. This season, he has brought his tackling grade to 65.5 (16th-best) and has missed only six tackles.

Carlies is top nine in coverage (69.2/fourth), run defense (72.0/fifth), total defensive grade (71.3/seventh) and pass rush (64.2/ninth).

4.) Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat makes the list for the second straight week after he recorded three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. Not the gaudiest numbers, but Jeffcoat had the best number of any Mizzou defensive linemen. A defensive line that helped hold Georgia to 66 yards on 20 rushes (3.3 yard per carry) through the first three quarters.

5.) Dominic Lovett played just the first half versus Georgia but still finished the game with six receptions for 84 yards.

It appeared Lovett got banged up sometime during the second quarter and may have been able to return but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that he wanted to protect Lovett from himself and not allow him to re-enter the game.

Lovett entered the game as the leader in receiving yards in the SEC and he remains first in that category with 460 yards. The next closest player is Kentucky's Tayvion Robinson at 365 yards. Lovett is also the conference leader in receptions with 27.







